Junior 'doctors' and 'nurses' learn the ropes At Elderslie Care Home

The next generation of Paisley care professionals got a head start at learning medical skills when big-hearted care home residents hosted their local nursery class.

Residents at Elderslie Care Home on Fulbar Road welcomed Carriagehill Nursery to visit during a week when the children were learning all about occupations in their local community, including firefighter, vet, dentist and park ranger.

When they reached Elderslie to learn about working in care, there was joy and laughter as the youngsters were taught how to take a resident's blood pressure and temperature.

They also got to practice giving injections by using a syringe to put strawberry jam into a sponge, as part of their doctor and nurse ‘training’.

Molly, who attends the nursery, said: "I loved dressing up as a nurse and taking everyone's temperature – it was fun!"

Meanwhile, residents were delighted by the children's visit, which also included making empire biscuits at a kitchen station and learning maintenance and plumbing tasks from Elderslie's care team.

Cathie Brown, 87, said: "The children were so well-behaved – it's wonderful having them in the home. It really makes our day."

Fellow resident Margaret Leggat, 92, added: "They were the nicest empire biscuits I've ever had – especially because the children made them with so much care."

The intergenerational day was the latest in many visits from Carriagehill Nursery, whose children have built up lovely relationships with Elderslie residents.

They've enjoyed getting to know residents and have seen the home recently undergo a complete refurbishment to make it even more comfortable for residents.

Nursery Manager Fiona Brown said: "These visits are so valuable – not just for the residents but for the children too. We often see a spark in the quieter children during their time at the care home – a level of confidence and enthusiasm that might not always come through in the nursery setting."

Meanwhile, Home Manager Richard Murray said the positive impact of the visits on the lives of residents is evident at every session they share.

Richard said: "Community connection is vital in a care home. These intergenerational visits bring purpose, joy, and stimulation for our residents while fostering empathy and understanding in the children. It's a relationship that benefits everyone and demonstrates the true heart of community care."