Keepmoat appoints new Senior Land and Partnerships Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Top 10 UK homebuilder, Keepmoat, has announced the appointment of Jamie Doran as Senior Land and Partnerships Manager, to head up the Scottish arm of the business.

n his role as Senior Land and Partnerships Manager, Jamie will focus on leading the new land team, land acquisition, and managing the existing land portfolio which includes delivering 85 new homes at a site in Kilwinning.

With a wealth of experience within the sector, Jamie most recently worked as Residential Development Director at Savills. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role with extensive knowledge of growing and scaling business operations, securing land and building partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his appointment, Jamie said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed by such a well-established, national homebuilder. I am joining the business at an exciting time to help develop the Scottish division’s land acquisition strategy and grow the Scottish arm of Keepmoat.

Keepmoat, Scotland Jamie Doran

"I am committed to Keepmoat's vision of building communities and transforming lives through our sustainability initiatives. I am also dedicated to achieving the company's goal of expanding its presence in Scotland and continuing to invest in land to meet the needs of Scottish people.

“The team are already working on delivering a multi million pound investment to regenerate a former farm in Kilwinning, a fantastic example of how I want to lead the team to continue to deliver on regeneration projects.”

As part of its portfolio in Scotland, Keepmoat has multiple live developments, including The Castings, Westwood Park and NorthBridge, the largest regeneration project of its kind outside London, aiming to reconnect the City of Glasgow and redefine modern urban living. The housebuilder will commence phase two at NorthBridge in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional Managing Director, Tim Metcalfe at Keepmoat, added: “I'm delighted that Jamie has joined the team and I am eager to see him further strengthen our land pipeline and support the growth of our area. Our team in Scotland is currently operating across five sites and has completed hundreds of new homes in the last year.

“We specialise in developing brownfield land and are dedicated to building a pipeline of future homes in Scotland with net zero carbon emissions. I am thrilled to see Jamie drive our objective to revitalise areas through our partnership model and cultivate relationships with landowners to build thriving, sustainable communities."

To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com