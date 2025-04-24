Kibble kids support FEARLESS charity with £3k donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people from Kibble have chosen a charity that supports people who have witnessed or experienced crime, as the recipient of a generous £3,000 donation.

The young people chose FEARLESS, a Crimestoppers charity, to receive the donation after winning a competition with The Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), which is managed and funded by The Wood Foundation.

Over 50 young people from Kibble took part in a school-initiative with YPI, advocating for the charity of their choice in mock exercises, presentations, campaigns and creative executions, including social content and TikTok videos.

One young person of Kibble said: “The charities we chose help so many people of all ages, and I’m really grateful they exist. It’s reassuring to know there are organisations out there making a real difference for those who need support and I was glad to get involved.”

YPI Event

FEARLESS is a charity that enables young people to pass on information about crime 100% anonymously. The organisation is part of Crimestoppers and works closely with local authorities to provide children and young people, aged 11 – 18, a safe and anonymous route to providing information on crime via an outreach service.

The money will be used to make reporting crime anonymously more accessible for children and young people who can’t read and write.

Impressed with the efforts and ambition displayed by the young people, Kibble stepped up and donated £500 to the second-place winner, Possibilities for Each and Every Kid (PEEK) Project and £250 to the joint third-place charities, Beatson and Neil’s Hugs.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kibble said: “The young people who took part in the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative showcased their passion and support for the individual charities that they chose to advocate for. We saw young people choosing to support FEARLESS, Women’s Aid, Save the Children and Beatson Cancer Charity amongst many others.

Lyndsay McDade (Fearless) with Leona Donnelly (Kibble) and Lynn Raynal (YPI)

“We are pleased to be able to support FEARLESS, the dedicated youth service from Crimestoppers. The work that they do to provide young people with the opportunity to safely and anonymously report crime is critical and makes a real difference.”

The Wood Foundation’s spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Kibble’s winning team for securing funds for Fearless. YPI is all about empowering and engaging young people to understand their role within their community and the ways in which they can make a difference while developing their own skills.”

YPI is an active citizenship programme empowering young people to make a difference in their communities while developing a range of skills. Through teamwork, research, and competition, young people advocate for social issues in their communities in a bid to secure their school’s £3,000 grant.

For further information on Kibble and the work it does with young people, visit: https://www.kibble.org/