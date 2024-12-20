Kibble spread Christmas cheer all month long
Kicking off the start of the festivities, the children at Kibble’s Gouldie Academy hosted a Christmas fayre, raising a total of £3,000 for local community activists the ‘Darkwood Crew’ – a group of residents of Ferguslie with an aim of making the area flourish.
Young people from Kibble sold handmade bracelets, baubles, cakes and personalised gifts for teachers and parents to purchase. The money raised was then used to purchase food and gifts which were then donated to the Darkwood Crew foodbank and will be gifted to those in need in the local community.
Joining in on the fayre fun, Forest view primary school in Lochwinnoch also hosted their own fayre selling handmade decor, garlands, jewellery and more. The little ones, aged between 5 and 12, raised over £790 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The Kibble team have additionally been spreading their own festive cheer, placing a giving tree at their Finnieston headquarters throughout December, collecting a total of 74 gift donations for KidsOut. Decorating the tree with gift tags, each with a child's name and what gift they would love to receive. Thanks to the Kibble team and other businesses from within the shared building, every child's wish was fulfilled. Gifts included colouring sets, footballs, soft toys and much more.
Additionally, young people at Kibble put on a Christmas Panto at the Gannochy Theatre in Paisley, inviting staff and family members along to enjoy. Performing an adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’ titled ‘Ebenezer Scrooge’, the young people devised their own script and wrote their own song lyrics.
Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive of Kibble, said: “The Christmas period can be tough for many, so it is incredibly important to us that we focus on bringing festive cheer to all the young people at Kibble, as well as the team and the local community. We are very proud of the money young people have been able to raise and for the team for giving back to children in need.”
Kibble Group has bases across central Scotland and supports at risk children and young people (aged 5-26) across the UK. Many of the young people have experienced significant trauma in their lives and Kibble offers dedicated care and support to help them move forward.