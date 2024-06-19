Kilsyth Civic Week 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Another successful Civic Week
We end another week of festivities running from 8 to 16 June and would like to thank everyone who supported the event without your support we couldn't run it
The week started with the Parade and the Crowning of Queen Beth who was supported by her party
Throughout the week we held numerous events and was great to have the taken show back after a five-year break.
Watch out for results and follow us on Facebook and instagram Kilsyth Civic Week
Photo courtesy of Wardrope Photography and Kilsyth Rotary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.