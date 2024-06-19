Kilsyth Civic Week 2024

By Jean JonesContributor
Published 19th Jun 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 09:34 BST
Another successful Civic Week

We end another week of festivities running from 8 to 16 June and would like to thank everyone who supported the event without your support we couldn't run it

The week started with the Parade and the Crowning of Queen Beth who was supported by her party

Throughout the week we held numerous events and was great to have the taken show back after a five-year break.

Watch out for results and follow us on Facebook and instagram Kilsyth Civic Week

Photo courtesy of Wardrope Photography and Kilsyth Rotary

