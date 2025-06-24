Kirkintilloch Brownies blast off on an adventure at Catterburn camp

Excited youngsters from the 5th Kirkintilloch Brownies took part in an unforgettable one-night camp at Girlguiding Dunbartonshire’s Catterburn campsite.

They joined 120 Brownies from units across Dunbartonshire for the weekend’s county event, which was supported by 34 dedicated volunteers.

The Brownies braved changeable weather — from glorious sunshine on Saturday to torrential downpours on Sunday — as they completed activities towards their Have Adventures theme award and earned three badges each.

The fun-packed weekend saw the girls learning camping essentials, exploring the wonders of space, and enjoying a fascinating talk from the Glasgow Astronomy Society, who helped bring the night sky to life.

Raring to go: The Brownies board the bus, ready for an adventure

Despite the soaking wet Sunday, spirits remained sky-high throughout the weekend. The girls’ resilience, teamwork, and enthusiasm were clear as they sang songs, played games, honed new skills, and made memories to last a lifetime.

Event organiser and Catterburn Chair, Lynne Gibbons, said: "The camp was the first of this size we had ever held, and we’re delighted to say it was a resounding success.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our amazing team of unit leaders and volunteers, who put so much care, energy, and enthusiasm into making it happen.

"It was fantastic to see so many girls enjoying everything that Catterburn has to offer. From building their confidence through outdoor challenges to discovering the magic of space, this camp truly showed the power of Girlguiding to inspire, educate, and bring joy — rain or shine!"

VIP guests: The Brownies brought some special friends for their sleepover

Girlguiding in Kirkintilloch has issued a plea for more adults to volunteer with their units weekly during term time. Division Commissioner Diane Brown said: "We desperately need more helpers to ensure our units can keep running.

"If you feel you could volunteer to help in any way to continue providing activities for the girls in the Kirkintilloch area, please email [email protected]."

Girlguiding Dunbartonshire supports more than 3,000 girls and young women, giving them a safe space to have fun, make friends, and try new things.

For more information on Girlguiding in Dunbartonshire, visit www.girlguidingdunbartonshire.org.uk