Last chance for local businesses to be featured within Cala Homes' upcoming showhome

Cala Homes (West) is calling on local businesses within the Hamilton area to apply to its ‘Showhome of Support’ initiative before the deadline of 8th September.

As part of its Community Pledge, one of Cala’s three showhomes at its upcoming Cornhill Village development will showcase a minimum of ten local products.

‘Showhome of Support’ will see the major homebuilder working in partnership with small independent retailers and creators, by giving them a platform to showcase products, produce and designs within one of its showhomes.

Cala is set to source ten small businesses from the community in Hamilton and purchase items to help furnish the Darroch showhome at its Cornhill Village development.

CGI of Cornhill Village

The five-bedroom showhome will launch in late 2024 and is being designed by Alison Harding of amw Designs.

All local businesses who feature will be signposted throughout the property and support will also be given on the homebuilder’s website with a bespoke landing page as the developer looks to showcase local talent, as well as on social media.

Cala is encouraging any independent business owners and retailers, as well as local artisans, in Hamilton, or the surrounding areas, to submit their applications via the online form or email by Sunday 8th September 2024.

Suzanne McElhiney, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (West) said: “This is our third development in the West of Scotland to feature locally sourced products from within the community as part of our Showhome of Support initiative however it is the first time we’re doing a call out for businesses interested to get in touch with us. We thought it was important to give them the opportunity to really engage with our Community Pledge.

“We are passionate about building communities, not just homes, and Showhome of Support is designed to help give a platform to some of the amazing independent retailers and local talent we have on our high streets.

“Cornhill Village is the perfect development to roll out this community initiative as it benefits from so many fantastic independent shops nearby.

“By working in partnership with local businesses and creators in the community, we will be bringing a real unique flavour of what Hamilton has to offer.

“It’s important to us that we truly convey the live local, shop local, support local message, so if you’re an independent retailer or creator in proximity to our Cornhill Village development, don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity, we can’t wait to hear from you.”

Cala is looking to hear from a whole variety of independent retailers who would like to be considered for a Showhome of Support commission including gift shops, garden centres, fashion boutiques, florists, bookshops, art stores, interiors, framers, food and drink suppliers and furniture makers.

Alison Harding, Owner and Interior Designer of amw Designs, said: “The Darroch showhome at Cornhill Village is aimed at a slightly older growing family and the style inspiration is a nod to retro in a colour palette of pistachio into delicate sage greens as accents and a backdrop of soft neutrals.

“We envision the styling of Showhome of Support goods, whether art, ornaments, sculpture, vases, toiletries or soft goods, to be within the colour palette and theme of the showhome design.

“Styling of goods should consider the slightly retro theming whilst appearing contemporary. The softs, i.e. cushions and throws, should be block shapes and graphic.

“There is also an opportunity to dress the exterior patio space with garden lanterns or a sculpture.”

Showhome of Support is part of Cala’s Community Pledge which aims to bring added value and meaningful benefit to the communities in which Cala builds. Each Pledge includes bespoke measures for each local community including activities, donations, initiatives and volunteering drives, starting from the conception of the development, right through to the last resident picking up the keys to their new home.

Cornhill Village, off Strathaven Road, is located only minutes from Hamilton’s town centre and with fantastic commuter links via the M74 and A723, Glasgow is less than 17 miles from the new community. Cala’s new development is set to launch its first phase of homes soon with three showhomes launching at the end of the year.