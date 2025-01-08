Lifted out of despair. The ‘horrendous’ pain is over for ex-civil servant Eileen after PRF joint rejuvenation treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is no exaggeration to say that retired civil servant Eileen McGee was lifted out of a deep pit of despair by a revolutionary joint rejuvenation technique which is being exclusively offered by the award-winning Glasgow-based Ever Clinic.

The treatment, which is not available on the NHS, is called platelet rich fibrin, or PRF, and uses the patient’s own blood plasma, enriched with stem cells and platelet-derived growth factors to ease chronic pain and promote regenerative growth.

Eileen, 57, from Govanhill in Glasgow, who took ill-health retirement from the tax office six years ago, had been crippled with osteoarthritis in both knees for such a long time that she had to depend on walking sticks and a mobility scooter.

However, after a first injection of PRF in October in her right knee, followed by another in her left in November, she is now embarking on an ambitious exercise regime and is planning active holidays with her husband Kieran.

She is also planning to campaign to have PRF treatment made available on the NHS so that other people can experience the intense relief which has transformed her daily routine and given her life new purpose.

Eileen, who has two adult daughters, said: “It was horrendous. I couldn’t walk the length of my house. I couldn’t stand for more than 60 seconds, and if I wanted to move to another room, I had to do it in stages, from chair to chair.

“I had an X-ray three months ago and it showed bone was grinding on bone. But the NHS would not even refer me for treatment until I lost weight and demonstrated that I was doing exercise. Even after a referral, there was a three-year waiting list for knee replacement operations.

“I was struggling. I didn’t go out, I didn’t see anyone or do anything. At some stages, I was thinking: what’s the point of going on? Now I can walk and do things. The treatment really has lifted me out of despair.”

Eileen heard about PRF through her husband, who read an online article about another Ever Clinic patient who had benefited hugely, and continues to benefit from PRF injections in his hands, elbows and knees.

She said: “I got in touch with Ever Clinic and they offered me a cancellation appointment. I saw the Medical Director, Dr Cormac Convery, and he proposed treatment the same day. I jumped at the chance, because I had been living in so much pain.

“He took blood out of my arm and, after processing it, injected the PRF into my right knee. It was uncomfortable – but it was nothing compared to what I was used to. After about 10 days of discomfort, the arthritis pain began to disappear.

“For a long time, I have been unable to walk or stand up straight, so my muscles are having to re-learn how to operate properly again. But now, after the treatment in my left knee, I am walking without sticks and I am going to come off painkillers in the next few weeks.”

In recent years, PRF has emerged as a promising tool in regenerative medicine, especially in the realm of orthopaedic innovation. This natural fibrin-based biomaterial, derived from the patient's own blood, is rich in stem cells, growth factors, and cytokines, all crucial in tissue regeneration processes.

Dr Convery said: “Eileen’s arthritis was particularly severe and it was good that we were able to accommodate her in a timely manner. Treatment was provided at her initial appointment, on request, due to her level of symptoms. She is now much more comfortable, and her mobility continues to improve.

“Hands, knees and other smaller joints are ideal for PRF injections which, because we are using the patient’s own blood, are anti-bacterial, high-safety and reliable, with good, long-lasting results.”

Eileen is now planning to get back into her home gym, which she previously has been unable to use. It has an exercise bike, a treadmill, a rowing machine and a trampoline, which she will use to bring her weight down and continue her recovery.

Funeral director Kieran, who has also been unwell, is now recovering and the couple are thinking again about foreign trips which they have had to cancel because of their health conditions.

Eileen said: “I have been so impressed by the difference that PRF has made to my life that I want to start campaigning for it to be made available on the NHS. The treatment cost me, but I have no doubt that it was absolutely worth it.

“I think if more people knew how easily and effectively chronic arthritic pain could be relieved with PRF, there would be a clamour for it to be made freely available. I just don’t understand why the NHS does not embrace it.”