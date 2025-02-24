Local man finds the formula to improve children’s maths with new learning centre

A new tutoring centre recently hosted a launch event, marking the opening of an exciting new place for children to either catch up, keep up or get ahead with their maths.

Local maths specialists in the area joined owner of the business Saqib Rehman for the opening event, including Dr David Young who is a maths professor in the Mathematics & Statistics department at Strathclyde University, and Chris Mackison who is principal of maths at Eastwood High School. The three of them share a passion for maths and Saqib was delighted to give families advice to get their children more engaged with the subject, including the mental, visual, verbal, tactile and written techniques that Mathnasium uses to tutor children.

The opening event gave the community a glimpse into the fantastic centre that will ensure children are fully prepared and confident as they progress in their school lives. A relaxed environment, Mathnasium puts the fun back into maths, and children can receive one to one guidance from tutors who are not only maths whizzes but also passionate about helping youngsters succeed.

Saqib Rehman, Centre Director of Mathnasium Glasgow South, says: “Our opening event was a great success and it was refreshing to discuss with educational specialists such as Dr David & Chris on how we can get the best from our students in terms of teaching them maths. I believe that each child has the ability to understand maths, and our approach at Mathnasium really does help to engage them and get them thinking in ways they may not have done so before, to really grasp and understand it.

“I have spoken to so many parents saying that their children struggle with several areas of the subject. It causes a knock to their confidence, and for that reason the idea of a maths lesson fills them with dread. With the support of our fantastic team of tutors who know how to make maths fun, children will feel more confident facing whatever mathematical challenges they encounter at school.

“I want to thank everyone who attended our opening event, including my mother who was always a great source of support for me and my siblings as we progressed through our education. I can’t wait to show the people of Glasgow that maths can be enjoyable and collaborative.”

Based in the heart of Newton, the centre is on Ayr Road, and many still remember the premises as being the home of Il Gelato Di Piero.

Mathnasium offers children a free assessment, before providing a personalised learning plan based on their ability and need. Parents can get in touch by visiting: www.mathnasium.com/uk/maths-centres/glasgowsouth