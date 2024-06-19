Loganair celebrates £35k fundraising milestone with charity partner CHAS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolstering the commitment to its charity partner the airline has now added the option for customers to donate £2 to the charity when purchasing tickets.

Loganair is celebrating a significant fundraising milestone of £35,000 that has been donated to its charity partner Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The team behind the UK’s largest regional airline have been getting creative with their fundraising efforts in a bid to attract donations with activities including hanger open days and sponsored flights across the UK.

In a move that further reinforces its commitment to the charity, Loganair is adding a voluntary £2 donation option to all tickets purchased on its own website.

CHAS CEO Rami Okasha with Loganair CEO Luke Farajallah at Robin House.

When booking flights on Loganair’s website, customers can now add the optional £2 donation at the end of the ticket booking process. Loganair expects to more than double its fundraising by encouraging customers to donate optionally online while making a booking.

Money raised will be sent to CHAS, supporting the charity in its mission to provide specialist hospice care for babies, children and young adults across Scotland.

Lara MacDonald, Senior Corporate Partnerships Executive at CHAS, said: “It’s been incredible working in partnership with Loganair over these last few years. Their in-kind support has enabled us to provide vital respite to families in remote areas of Scotland. In addition, Loganair employees have demonstrated their commitment to our cause by taking part in a variety of fundraising initiatives and volunteer opportunities.

It’s now amazing to see that nearly three years on, we are continuing to develop new ideas for this partnership and I’m so excited for this latest addition to Loganair’s website where customers will be able to donate £2 to CHAS when booking flights. The funds raised will have a significant impact on so many children and families all across the country. Thank you Loganair for your continued support.”

Luke Farajallah, Chief Executive Officer at Loganair, said: “It is evident from the significant fundraising total how committed Loganair employees are to our charity partner and their recognition of the value and impact CHAS services have on families across Scotland.

“Through their ongoing fundraising efforts, volunteering, and advocacy we have built a beneficial partnership for both Loganair and CHAS and I am thrilled we can celebrate this significant milestone of £35,000.”

The airline undertakes various activities through charity partnerships, not limited to raising money. Loganair provides flights to CHAS nurses offering respite care for families in island communities and offers annual family sightseeing flights across the Highlands and Islands. Employees also volunteer at Robin House, the charity’s 'home from home' for families in Alexandria, tending to the garden throughout the year and decorating the hospice at Christmastime.

Farajallah continued:“Looking ahead I believe we can make an even bigger impact through our partnership with CHAS. We can do this by extending the opportunity for a seamless, voluntary donation to our customers through our ticket sales.

“The potential to match our fundraising total to date in just one year, where we hope projected £2 donations could amount to around £30,000 annually, is very exciting – I have no doubt Loganair customers will embrace this opportunity to positively impact the lives of those who require the vital CHAS services in Scotland.”

While it may seem like a small amount, £2 donations will add up to make a huge difference to CHAS. Just £30 will pay for a bereavement support session or consultation by telephone with a nurse, doctor or pharmacist. At the same time, £500 funds a month of visits from the Clown Doctors – professional actors and clowns who have done specific training to work with children with complex needs.