Loretto delivers new affordable homes in Bishopbriggs

Tenants have been handed the keys to homes in a new £16 million social housing development.

Constructed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the development consists of two blocks of eight one-bedroom flats.

A further 28 flats, a mix of two and three-bedrooms, are expected to be ready in September.

Tenant, Jim Callaghan, 77, moved into his new home with wife, Moira, also 77.

Jim outside his new flat.

He said: “We had been renting privately before, and the rent was getting to be very expensive. So, we decided we needed to move. We were delighted to get this new flat. It’s easier to look after and we are very happy with it.”

The funding for the new homes in the South Crosshill area includes £4.5m from the Scottish Government.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto Housing Association, said: “These much-needed homes will provide secure, affordable accommodation for people, including individuals and couples who may be struggling to find suitable housing in the area.

“With demand for one-bedroom properties continuing to grow – particularly among older residents, young people starting out, and those looking to live independently – this development will help to address a real gap in the housing market.”

Jim loves his new home.

Andy Curran, Managing Director, Barratt and David Wilson Homes West Scotland, said :"Working alongside Loretto Housing Association on this important development in Bishopbriggs supports our ongoing commitment to bringing more high-quality, energy-efficient homes to the West Scotland.

“These new homes represent a significant investment in the local area and will provide secure, modern accommodation for residents for many years to come. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this development will have as the next phase progresses.”