Luxury hotel popular with guests from across the globe hits the market

A luxury boutique hotel renowned nationally for its fine dining and high level of customer service is up for sale.

Cairn Lodge Hotel, located a stone’s throw away from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course in the village of Auchterarder, presents potential buyers with a dream opportunity to own a hospitality business with a reputation for providing luxury food and accommodation for visitors from across the globe.

The hotel’s elegant Garden Room is a past winner of the Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Pub & Bar Awards, with judges praising the venue for ‘its all-round high performance from the welcome they received to the food quality and fantastic customer service’.

The exquisitely refurbished 10-bedroom Cairn Lodge Hotel includes a separate four-bedroom lodge and is a hit with golfers sampling the greens of the prestigious Gleneagles.

The Garden Room restaurant has a reputation for fine dining.

The building was extensively refurbished just five years ago and blends period charm with contemporary elegance. Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, the 10 bedrooms in the main house all include en-suite bathrooms, and other features include the Garden Room - a beautifully designed orangery dining space - multiple lounges, and a well-equipped commercial kitchen installed as part of a major renovation and extension project.

The grandeur of the original building has been preserved, with key period features such as turrets, high ceilings, and large windows providing stunning views across the Perthshire village of Auchterarder. The interiors are stylish and sophisticated, with high-end fixtures and fittings creating a refined yet welcoming atmosphere.

Upon entering through the glass vestibule, guests are greeted by a grand entrance hall where the turret space is cleverly used for private dining.

A cosy lounge and bar with a feature fireplace offers the perfect setting for evening drinks, while a bright, tranquil lounge beyond the main hall is ideal for morning coffee. The orangery, added in 2017, brings in an abundance of natural light and provides a stunning dining space overlooking the gardens.

Cairn Lodge Hotel is popular with guests from across the globe.

The separate lodge offers a further four en-suite bedrooms, a spacious lounge, and a well-appointed kitchen, making it ideal for staff, guests, or extended family accommodation.

Located just minutes from Gleneagles golf course, the property is perfectly positioned for golf enthusiasts and visitors to one of Scotland’s most desirable areas. With excellent transport links to both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Cairn Lodge provides easy accessibility to the country’s main cities.

The buyer of this luxury property has the option of continuing to operate as a niche hotel or return it to private residential use.

Cairn Lodge Hotel is listed for sale by Fine & Country Scotland.

For more details, contact Fine & Country Scotland on 01387 460180 or [email protected].