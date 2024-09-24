Masterchef Finalist Teams up with Housebuilder to Liven up Children’s Lunchboxes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larkhall-based TV Masterchef finalist Laura Michael has created a series of easy-to-make healthy recipes to liven up the lunchboxes of Scottish schoolchildren through a collaboration with housebuilder Living by Robertson.

Laura, who appeared on Masterchef in 2021, lives in Living by Robertson’s Seven Hills development off Borland Drive and was asked by the housebuilder to create some recipes which are not only fun and easy to make but also provide a healthy and tasty alternative to lunchbox standards.

The ‘Liven Up Your Lunchbox’ idea was inspired by Living by Robertson’s support of the Scottish Government’s ambition to halve childhood obesity by 2030. It tasked the award-winning chef to cook up some treats that are both nutritional and cost effective for parents and their children to make together.

Featuring five or less ingredients each, the recipes include homemade tortilla chips with red pepper salsa, chewy and delicious raspberry and apple granola bars, tangy cheese and ham cups, crispy veggies with tasty chickpea dip and anytime pasta.

Masterchef semi-finalist Laura Michael in the showhome at Seven Hills iin Larkhall

Julie Henderson, senior sales manager at Living by Robertson, said: “We were thrilled when Laura agreed to use the kitchen in our show home at Seven Hills to finesse some recipes which will liven up lunchboxes for children across Scotland.

“Laura has demonstrated how healthy and nutritious food can not only taste amazing but is also fun to make as a family and helps the household finances go further. Her input is helping us share the message that there are simple alternatives to unhealthy ultra-processed foods.

“We will be publishing Laura’s recipes on our website and also inviting schools to share them with all their families in a bid to encourage healthy eating and improve the diets of Scottish schoolchildren and get children interested in cooking.”

Since featuring on Masterchef, Laura, who is also an accomplished musician, has featured in the chef’s theatre at the Foodies Festival and had a regular spot on BBC Radio Scotland’s Jazz House in Cooking with Jazz. Taking part in the ‘Liven up your Lunchbox’ initiative gave Laura the opportunity to tackle an initiative close to her heart.

Laura said: “Having children myself and having worked with a number of schools and colleges, it is important that we do everything we can to ensure our children are reducing the amount of fat, salt and sugar in their diets and consuming adequate fruit and vegetables.

“It was key to create recipes which encourage children to try different flavours and educate them on how nice healthy food can taste, and what fun they can have experimenting in the kitchen.”

Compiling the lunchbox recipes was a project home from home from Laura as the show home kitchen at Seven Hills where the menu was finessed mirrors that of her own property.

Laura added: “I lived in Larkhall 15 years ago and when was looking to return to the area recently, I particularly needed the kitchen in a new home to be strong and well designed.

“We entertain a lot and my home at Seven Hills is such a warm and welcoming house and development, with the room sizes and design far superior to other developments we had visited. I love it here and I am confident our family will spend many happy years in our new home. Hopefully the Liven up your Lunchbox project will also be such a success we can add further ideas and we can’t wait to hear what the children think of the new treats.”