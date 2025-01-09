Meallmore Christmas gift to Alzheimer Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues from one of Scotland’s leading providers of elderly and specialist care helped spread festive cheer at the end of 2024, with a special donation to Alzheimer Scotland.

Every December, colleagues from across the 26 Meallmore care homes vote to select the Meallmore Christmas Charity winner. This year, over 500 team members participated in the vote, and Alzheimer Scotland was chosen as the worthy recipient.

The donation of £3,000 was presented to Alzheimer Scotland representatives in December at a festive event at Mearns House Care Home in Newton Mearns, Glasgow.

Residents, colleagues, and family members gathered to celebrate the cheque presentation, along with drinks, nibbles and entertainment from saxophonist, Konrad Wiszniewski from the Scottish Jazz Collective.

Mearns House was chosen to host the event in recognition of the incredible effort they made as a team to support local charities during 2024. On top of the Christmas donation, colleagues and residents at Mearns House raised awareness and over £1,000 for Alzheimer Scotland, George Bowie Cash for Kids, Children in Need and Save the Children through their own independent fundraising events.

Activities included walking 31 miles during October; a cheese and wine evening; live music events; a coffee and cake afternoon; and a Christmas card sale selling cards made by the residents.

Cillian Hennessey, CEO of Meallmore, said: “Alzheimer Scotland is a charity that is very close to the hearts of all of us at Meallmore. Sadly, there are around 90,000 people with a dementia diagnosis in Scotland and people living with dementia account for over half of the current care home population.

“We’re committed to supporting those living with dementia by working to create a compassionate environment and community where dignity is nurtured, identities are preserved, and a sense of belonging is fostered. We see the brilliant work that is being done by Alzheimer Scotland throughout the year, and I’m thrilled that we could offer some extra support and recognition to them at Christmas.

“I’d also like to congratulate both residents and colleagues at Mearns House for their fantastic fundraising efforts last year. They’re a shining example of community spirit and leadership, and it was great to see them having fun and taking on new activities while contributing to good causes. Well done to all who got involved.”

Kirsty Stewart, Executive Lead of Fundraising & Engagement at Alzheimer Scotland said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Meallmore for choosing Alzheimer Scotland as their Christmas charity this year, and special thanks to all at Mearns House for their fabulous fundraising efforts all year round.

“Alzheimer Scotland is proud to support people living with dementia, their carers and families, and we’re very grateful for this donation. Every pound raised helps us continue with our work to make sure that no-one faces dementia alone.”

Meallmore currently operates 26 homes across Scotland: 20 for elderly residents, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability. Two new homes are in development, which will provide services for elderly people in Aberdeen City and Kelvinside, Glasgow.

Mearns House, located in Newton Mearns, provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with dementia.

Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s national dementia charity, with the aim to make sure nobody faces dementia alone. They provide support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, as well as campaigning for the rights of people with dementia and funding vital dementia research.