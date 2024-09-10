Medical student’s half marathon in support of younger brother

On Sunday 8 September, medical student Maddie Burns, 20, from Glasgow took part in the Great North Run. She raised over £1,900 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, inspired by her younger brother Dominic, 16, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

This was Maddie's' first half marathon and she was running for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. Inspired by her younger brother Dominic, 16, who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Maddie completed the course in 2 hours 33 minutes and raised over £1,900.

“I’ve attempted running a couple of times in the past but never really got into it,” said Maddie. “Then my mum suggested the Great North Run when she spotted it on Muscular Dystrophy UK’s website. Fundraising has been my main motivation as the charity has been important to my family and I since my brother was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy a decade ago.”

Maddie was 10 years’ old when her younger brother, Dominic (now 16) was diagnosed. “Dominic was six at the time and neither of us really understood the implications of the condition,” said Maddie. “My mum is a nurse, and she knew something was wrong, but my parents really had to fight for a diagnosis.

Dominic and Maddie

“Over the years, as his muscles weakened, I noticed him start to tire more easily and he needed to be in a wheelchair full time from the age of 12. Independence is important to him, so my family being able to get a van recently that can accommodate his power chair is a big deal as getting out and about is easier.

“Dominic is a massive sci-fi fan and loves Doctor Who and anything to do with space. So, we do things together that focus on those interests, like going to Comic Con in Newcastle. Of course, we still argue occasionally like all siblings do, but he’s such a bubbly character and we get on really well. So, I wanted to do this run for him, and other people like him who are living with muscular dystrophy.

“I know quite a few people who work within the healthcare profession, including my mum who is a nurse, so I was inspired to study medicine from a young age. During the pandemic, I volunteered with a charity that held playgroups for children with additional needs and that motivated me further. Now, I’m in my third year studying medicine at Dundee and am also working part-time as a Healthcare Assistant. By doing this run, I wanted to raise as much money as possible to help and support people living with muscular dystrophy and their families. But also increase awareness of the condition as I think most people aren’t aware of it and the impact it has on people’s everyday lives.”

Aaron Fernandes, Challenge Events Officer at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Maddie for choosing to take part in the Great North Run and being part of Team MDUK in support of her brother. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to improve understanding of muscular dystrophy, provide advice and support to those who need it, and help accelerate new treatments.”

To sign up for the Great North Run 2025 visit musculardystrophyuk.org/get-involved/events/great-north-run-2025/

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org