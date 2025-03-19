Meet the Author: A day of inspiration at New Lanark Primary School

The Reading Ninja pupil leadership team at New Lanark Primary School recently had the privilege of hosting author Charlene Caldwell and illustrator Luisa Cocozza for the premiere of their latest children's book; Annie McLeod and the Lucky Button.

This eagerly anticipated event heralded yet another successful chapter in the Reading Ninjas' commitment to promoting literacy within their school community.

Receiving a top-secret video message from Caldwell and Cocozza, the leadership team was thrilled to learn that the authors were keen to showcase their work, inspired by the school's impressive reading initiatives. With the historic UNESCO Heritage site New Lanark Mill situated at the foot of their school, pupils felt an added connection to the storytelling experience.

Caldwell and Cocozza ensured the day was filled with joy, featuring not only a fantastic storytelling session but also arts and crafts activities that allowed the children to explore their creativity further. The enthusiasm and motivation shown by the pupils exemplify the vibrant reading culture cultivated within New Lanark Primary School!