Meet the lawyer who now holds one of Glasgow’s most historic titles

One of the most historic titles in Glasgow civic life is being carried by a new incumbent.

City litigation lawyer John Bett was appointed Dean of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow during a special ceremony last night (Weds).

The organisation is one of Scotland’s most historic professional membership bodies, dating from the 1600s.

As its figurehead, the Dean represents the organisation at key civic and legal community events, as well as working with its ruling council and chief executive to oversee its broad work.

John Bett, the new Dean of The Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow

The faculty’s historic Nelson Mandela Place home in the city centre is home to Glasgow - and one of Scotland’s - most extensive legal libraries, featuring law reports, journals, textbooks and more.

It was the striking setting for the investiture of the new Dean, who will hold the post for the next two years.

Mr Bett, a married father-of-four, is Glasgow born and raised. He has worked in the city for the entirety of his 20-year career so far and is also a Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation at leading independent legal firm Lindsays, whose offices are on Queen Street.

Of his new appointment, he said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of the Royal Faculty and the work that it does, so to become Dean is a huge honour. I am very much looking forward to being in the role.

Sheriff Principal Aisha Anwar, centre, and Stephen Vallance, second right, receiving their honorary memberships of The Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow with, from left, Craig Donnelly, John Bett and John McKenzie, the Faculty’s chief executive

“This is an organisation which is a notable constant in the history of professional and civic life in Glasgow, playing a vital role in representing the interests of our legal community over hundreds of years.

“While it is steeped in history, as the law evolves so too does the Faculty. It is ever-changing. Our role in ensuring our members have access to insight and analysis of the latest legislative changes, rulings or technological advancement are as important and relevant now as it was in the 1600s.”

The Faculty, which represents the interests of the legal profession across Glasgow and West Central Scotland, was incorporated before 1668. It has been home to a legal library since 1817. These have been housed in its current home since 1857.

Mr Bett, who served two years as Vice-Dean prior to ascending to his new role, succeeds Stephen Vallance, of Harper Macleod, who has been made an honorary member in recognition of his significant contribution to the work of the Faculty. He will remain on its governing council as Immediate Past Dean.

Speaking about his term, Mr Vallance said: “It has been a true honour to have held the office of Dean of the RFPG over the last two years.

“In a fast-changing and competitive world, I am proud to have been involved with such an historic organisation with collegiality at its heart, membership benefits as its focus and with an eye always to the future.”

Also at last night’s annual general meeting, Craig Donnelly, a consumer and business litigation lawyer who is a Director at Holmes Mackillop, was chosen as successor to Mr Bett as Vice-Dean.

There was also special recognition for Aisha Anwar, Sheriff Principal of Glasgow and Strathkelvin and President of the Sheriff Appeal Court.

She was granted honorary membership of the Royal Faculty in recognition of her distinguished and continued contribution to the legal profession in Glasgow, West Central Scotland and throughout the country.

Mr Bett said: “Sheriff Principal Anwar is a significant figure in Scotland’s legal community and a great supporter of the work our organisation does, not least by encouraging the new generation of solicitors through the Sheriff Principal’s Mooting Competition, as well as supporting our seminar programme. It’s a privilege for the Royal Faculty to recognise that with this well-deserved honorary membership.”

Eight new Royal Faculty council members were also appointed last night. They are: E-Ming Fong (Harper Macleod), Shirley Rhynd (Glasgow City Council), Stephanie Christie-Carmichael (Curle Stewart), Eileen Sherry (Beale & Co), Ahsan Mustafa (Aberdein Considine), Hilary Steer (WJM), Andrew MacQueen (Robert Gordon University) and Craig Armstrong (Arnold Clark).

As well as its library, the Faculty’s other work includes operating highly regarded professional development programmes, as well as supporting charitable causes and bursaries.

