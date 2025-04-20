Miss World Scotland welcomes new life on the farm this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strathaven’s Amy Scott swaps her crown for wellies during Easter visit to working hill farm in the Campsies

It was all hands on deck when reigning Miss World Scotland, Amy Scott (25), traded glamour for grit on a visit to a family-run farm in the breathtaking Campsie Hills — just as Scotland’s lambing and calving season hit its peak.

Amy, who hails from Strathaven, was invited to the McEwen family’s Mount Farm in Fintry, where over 900 lambs are expected to arrive in a matter of days. The farm was buzzing with energy, as three generations of the McEwen family, from nine-year-old Matthew to grandparents June and Mac, worked round the clock to care for their animals.

But Amy wasn’t there to simply observe. Under the expert guidance of farmer June — who manages on just 1–2 hours of sleep a night during the busiest season — Amy got straight to work, feeding livestock and even helped a ewe deliver a healthy large male lamb.

“I was all in,” Amy said. “Helping that little lamb into the world was emotional and unforgettable. Mum and baby are both doing well!”

The experience gave Amy a renewed respect for Scottish farmers and the unwavering commitment behind the nation’s rural economy. “Every lamb, every calf was treated with care and respect,” she said. “It was beautiful to see.”

As sunlight spilled across the Campsie Hills and newborns arrived just in time for Easter, Amy described the day as “Scotland at its best.”

Currently preparing to represent Scotland at the upcoming Miss World final in India, Amy is using her platform to champion not only Scottish culture and traditions, but also her chosen cause of Multiple Sclerosis awareness — a condition affecting over 17,000 people in Scotland, one of the highest rates globally.

“Farming is more than a way of life here,” she added. “It’s part of our identity, our heritage. We need to keep supporting the people who make it all happen — often in the toughest conditions.”

For a moment, Amy wasn’t Miss World Scotland — she was just a Lanarkshire lass, sleeves rolled up, boots muddy, inspired by the strength and legacy of Scotland’s farming folk.