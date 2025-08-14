MJC LAW brings inaugural Paisley Legal Walk to the town in support of The Access to Justice Foundation

This September, Paisley will host its inaugural Legal Walk - taking walkers on a journey through the town’s legal history while raising funds to provide vital legal advice to those who need it most.

MJC LAW is proud to be organising the event, in partnership with The Faculty of Procurators in Paisley. The walk is part of a UK-wide initiative led by The Access to Justice Foundation to raise funds for charities that support people facing legal problems and barriers to justice.

These services can mean the difference between someone keeping their home, protecting their income, or safeguarding their future - yet far too many across the UK still cannot access them.

Chair of The Access to Justice Foundation Scotland committee, Graeme McWilliams, said:

“I am delighted to welcome the inaugural Paisley Legal Walk and thrilled that we have six super Scottish Legal Walks taking place this autumn. Coming from the Renfrewshire area, I’m really looking forward to returning to Paisley next month to join this most welcome walk, which promotes access to justice and raises funds for local legal advice charities.”

Event at a Glance:

• Date: Tuesday, September 23

• Registration: 5pm at Paisley Sheriff Court

• Welcome: Sheriff Mohan

• Walk start: 5:30pm

• Distance: 1.8 miles

• Finish: The Old Swan, Paisley – post-walk refreshments

The guided route will include the Donoghue v Stevenson Memorial, commemorating the famous “snail in the bottle” case that originated in Paisley and reshaped legal thinking worldwide.

The walk will be led by Hugh Gorman and Graeme McCormick of Paisley Tours, with walkers treated to more than just a route – they will enjoy stories, surprises, and a fresh perspective on the town’s rich legal and social heritage.

Each walker will have a personal headset, ensuring they can hear every word and feel fully immersed as the stories bring Paisley’s history to life. With their trademark enthusiasm for all things Paisley, Hugh and Graeme are set to deliver a tour where history comes alive and the town’s character truly shines.

Hugh Gorman said: “Walkers will be treated to the story of Paisley’s ‘Loom, Broom and Tomb’ - from the looms that clothed the world, to the witch trials that scarred the town’s past, and the lives and legacies of the people who shaped Paisley’s history.”

The Paisley Legal Walk is set to bring the town together, with legal professionals, local businesses, history lovers, and families all walking side by side to support access to justice.

Matthew Coffield, solicitor and owner of MJC LAW, said: “Paisley is a powerhouse on so many fronts including architecture, music and justice. There is a lot of enjoyment available in Paisley’s powerful community, and we have created an opportunity for that to include our thriving legal community. We are committed to making this a positive and successful event and to establishing it as an annual tradition that Paisley can be proud of. The way our local community and partners have come together in support of this event shows the best of Paisley’s spirit.”

The event has been made possible through the generous support of national sponsors the Faculty of Advocates and the Law Society of Scotland, alongside local sponsors Cochran Dickie Estate Agents, Digby Brown Solicitors, Walker Love, and MJC LAW. Paul Dickson of Mill Magazine has championed the walk within the community, while The Faculty of Procurators in Paisley has provided valued support. Paisley Tours will lead the route, adding their storytelling flair and passion for the town to make this a memorable experience for all.

Let’s walk together for fairness, dignity, and justice - and take real steps towards change.

How to get involved:

• Register: Visit MJC LAW’s social media pages or sign up directly at https://forms.gle/e79xszCcvpmhjN8B8