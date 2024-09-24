MJC LAW Paisley Offers Wills and Powers of Attorney on Legal Aid
At MJC LAW, we believe that everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes from having a Will and Power of Attorney in place, regardless of their financial situation. These documents are crucial for ensuring your wishes are respected after you pass, and that you receive the care you need should you become unable to make decisions for yourself.
We understand that thinking about the future can be difficult, but having your affairs in order is one of the most important and caring things you can do for your loved ones. Whether it’s ensuring that your assets go to the right people or giving someone you trust the authority to make decisions on your behalf, these legal protections are vital.
Who Is Eligible for Legal Aid?
If you’re on a low income or receiving benefits, including Universal Credit, you may be entitled to legal aid to cover the cost of a Will and Power of Attorney. Our team is here to help you find out if you’re eligible and guide you through the process from start to finish. It costs nothing to make an enquiry.
Get in Touch with Us Today
We want to make sure everyone in Renfrewshire has access to these important services. If you think you might qualify for legal aid or simply want to talk through your options, please contact us. We are ready to help you take this important step in securing your future – and best of all, there’s no cost if you’re eligible.
Phone: 0141 737 7767Email: [email protected]Website: www.mjclaw.co.uk
At MJC LAW, we are here to support the local community. We will help you get your affairs in order so you can focus on the things that matter most.
About MJC LAW:Based in Paisley, MJC LAW has been providing accessible, compassionate legal services since 2016. Our team specialises in estate planning, family law, housing law and legal aid services, helping clients protect their rights and plan for the future.
For more information, visit www.mjclaw.co.uk , see us on Facebook and Instagram or give us a call.
