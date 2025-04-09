Monster Jam Ramped Up™ returns to Glasgow for an action packed weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prepare for high-octane thrills as the ultimate family motorsports experience roars back into the OVO Hydro from September 19-21, featuring the Monstergon™. Tickets are available now at www.monsterjam.co.uk

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline-charged weekend as Monster Jam Ramped Up™ roars back into Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for a second year running, bringing fans the most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports action. Expect 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks standing on two wheels and flying through the air in competitions of speed and skill, as they take on the Monstergon™ — a multi-sided ramp that launches the most famous trucks attempting fan-favourite stunts. It’s action-packed excitement with big-air jumps, sky wheelies, cyclone donuts, unbelievable 2-wheel skills, and awesome backflips!

Don’t miss ramped up fun for the whole family at Monster Jam Ramped Up as Glasgow roars to life, back by popular demand! The world’s best drivers deliver action-packed arena excitement with gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races, and plenty of big air on the the Monstergon. Monster Jam Ramped Up is the only place to see the black and green wrecking machine - Grave Digger™, Megalodon™, and JCB DIGatron™. Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the Event Champion as they get to score the drivers in real time based on their skills, stunts, and saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to seeing heated rivalries and high-flying stunts, fans will witness three awe-inspiring Marvel Monster Jam trucks. Spider-Senses will be tingling when fans see The Amazing Spider-Man Monster Jam truck in classic red and blue complete with a larger-than-life spider icon. The majestic purple glow of Wakandan vibranium is unmistakable on the Black Panther Monster Jam truck. The Thor Monster Jam truck features the God of Thunder’s helmet and cape, along with a massive version of his mighty hammer, Mjölnir.

Monster Jam is back for the second year running

The day of fun starts at the Monster Jam Pit Party, where you can get up close to the massive trucks, enjoy family-friendly activities, meet your favourite drivers, snap unforgettable photos, and score autographs. This fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look and find out more about how the trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Arrive early and get revved up with Monster Jam Trackside, happening about an hour before the event. It’s packed with driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks, and epic giveaways that’ll get everyone pumped up before the action begins. Then, watch as the opening ceremonies set the stage for non-stop Monster Jam madness!

Fans can cheer on their favourite drivers, like Matt Cody in the legendary Grave Digger™; Chelsea VanCleave in Thor; two-time International Series champion Blake Granger behind the wheel of Megalodon™; Brandon Arthur driving the newest Monster Jam truck to the international fleet, JCB DIGatron™, designed in conjunction with JCB’s engineering team and inspired by JCB’s iconic construction equipment; Monster Jam World Finals™ Freestyle champion, Charlie Pauken, in Spider-Man; two-time GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title holder Bari Musawwir driving Black Panther; and more!

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world. Monster Jam Ramped Up™ — when rubber meets metal, you’ll be ramped up for more!