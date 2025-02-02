Moreish TV and All Together Tavern sitcom stars Craig and Debbie Stephens spotted at new Glasgow restaurant opening

Craig and Debbie known for their appearances on screen attended the launch of Tropical Cafe alongside other celebrities.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new cafe opened its doors on Saturday afternoon with a launch party attended by Craig and Debbie (aka Z and Saffire) hosts from Moreish TV and soon starring in brand new TV Comedy Sitcom All Together Tavern.

Craig and Debbie were seen chatting with other celebs including former Rangers Footballer Marvin Andrews, Big Brother star Olivia Young and Actress Erin Gavin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig and Debbie quickly became friends with Owners Leo and Danielle Flores and the couple entertained the guests performing their version of Eurythmics hit 'Sweet Dreams (are made of this).

Moreish TV star Craig Stephens with Tropical Cafe owners Leo and Danielle Flores at the launch

The drinks were flowing and the taste of carribean food was also doing its rounds with a taste sensation that sweeps the nation in this new family run business based in Bell Street, Merchant City, Glasgow.

Tropical Cafe is now open for business and taking bookings.