Moreish TV and All Together Tavern sitcom stars Craig and Debbie Stephens spotted at new Glasgow restaurant opening
A brand new cafe opened its doors on Saturday afternoon with a launch party attended by Craig and Debbie (aka Z and Saffire) hosts from Moreish TV and soon starring in brand new TV Comedy Sitcom All Together Tavern.
Craig and Debbie were seen chatting with other celebs including former Rangers Footballer Marvin Andrews, Big Brother star Olivia Young and Actress Erin Gavin.
Craig and Debbie quickly became friends with Owners Leo and Danielle Flores and the couple entertained the guests performing their version of Eurythmics hit 'Sweet Dreams (are made of this).
The drinks were flowing and the taste of carribean food was also doing its rounds with a taste sensation that sweeps the nation in this new family run business based in Bell Street, Merchant City, Glasgow.
Tropical Cafe is now open for business and taking bookings.