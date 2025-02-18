Mothers Day in bloom at Kilmardinny House

Treat Mum to a special Mothers Day experience on Sunday March 30 with a floral workshop and afternoon tea in the beautiful Garden Pavilion

Floral Workshop with @littlerosebudflorist

Create a stunning hand-tied bouquet in a presentation bag, guided by their expert florist. Then, relax with a delightful afternoon tea. 1pm - 4pm | £45 per person

Afternoon Tea with Fizz

Kilmardinny House ExternalKilmardinny House External
If florals aren’t your thing, join us for a delicious afternoon tea with a glass of fizz in our scenic Garden Pavilion. 2pm | £28 per person

Spaces are limited—book now to make Mother’s Day extra special!

Call 0141-777-3090 or email [email protected]

