Mothers Day in bloom at Kilmardinny House
Treat Mum to a special Mothers Day experience on Sunday March 30 with a floral workshop and afternoon tea in the beautiful Garden Pavilion
Floral Workshop with @littlerosebudflorist
Create a stunning hand-tied bouquet in a presentation bag, guided by their expert florist. Then, relax with a delightful afternoon tea. 1pm - 4pm | £45 per person
Afternoon Tea with Fizz
If florals aren’t your thing, join us for a delicious afternoon tea with a glass of fizz in our scenic Garden Pavilion. 2pm | £28 per person
Spaces are limited—book now to make Mother’s Day extra special!
Call 0141-777-3090 or email [email protected]