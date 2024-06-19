Motherwell South Parish Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Alan away on annual leave we were so pleased to welcome the Rev Paul Grant to lead us in worship this week.

As you may know Paul is a member of our Church family but is very often busy as you would expect being on Call at the hospital or covering other parishes; the theme for this week’s worship is the Journey and we were looking at journeying psalm.

Intimations –

Please note that this week’s Keir Grieve Court service has been cancelled our next service will be Tuesday, July 16.

For those who have signed up for our new Yoga taster session of Flex and flow it will be taking place this Friday in the Café area at 9:30am.

Next Sunday, June 23, will be the Sunday school closing party this will take place outside in the Car Park so please note the Car park will be closed that day.

A date for your diary were off to Peebles again for our Sunday school trip on Saturday, August 17, were going again to accept the hospitality of St Andrews Leckie Parish Church and their children will be joining with our children for a day of games.

If you wish to join us there will be a notice in the Café Area please add your name to that. We will be leaving Motherwell South at 10:30am and returning around 4:30pm if you just want to come along for the bus ride and do your own thing that’s fine.

The Worship Committee are hosting a service of prayer next Sunday evening the 23rd at 7pm an invitation has gone out to all churches in the local area so please come along and support this.

Paul’s Children’s talk, Paul brought a blow up globe which the children helped to bounce around the congregation on a journey back to him. Paul was thinking of journeying songs and shared some with us but did you know that Israel had a journeying song. It is the psalm – I to the hills will lift mine eyes which leads us nicely onto the reading this week is Psalm 121 read by Anne Duguid.

I lift up my eyes to the mountains – where does my help come from?My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.He will not let your foot slip he who watches over you will not slumber;indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.

The Lord watches over you the Lord is your shade at your right hand;the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night.The Lord will keep you from all harm he will watch over your life;the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and for evermore.

Paul’s sermon looked at this journeying Psalm and looked at what it means to live this out in our lives. It’s a psalm that Paul knows off pat and uses it in his minister in the hospital.

We’re all on a journey home never knowing exactly what will happen as we close the door in the morning as we take each step through life. No two journeys are ever the same some we choose to make and some that are forced upon us.

Have you ever looked up where you used to stay and fished back into your memory with a smile that first kiss on the street corner, now if you had to look back at the 15 year old version of yourself what would you say?

What has the journey done to us; in way of wonder; in way of wisdom; in way of wound and unanswered questions? Wherever you find yourself on the journey in joy or sadness know this the maker of heaven and earth is awake to where ever your feet are.

I wonder where the journey has taken you? if you have turned away or been rejected in life know this the eternal father waits and longs for your return home.

Jesus is the one who shared our human journey, shared it in his life, in his death and resurrection. He is the one who told the story of the good Father; he is the one whose own journey had made it possible for you and I to carry one another into the wonder and bliss of going home to the good Father who maid heaven and earth and knows the ground on which we stand. Amen

Thanks this Week –

Janet Cummings would like to thank Alan and her Church family for the beautiful flowers she received after her recent few weeks of illness. They really cheered her up and are very much appreciated.

Thank you to Alan and my Church family again for the beautiful flowers, cards, prayers and kind thoughts. They certainly put a smile on my face as I go through this journey Love and blessings Margery Lilly

If you have any announcements, you wish to make to the church community this can be done by contacting David Macrae using the following methods by phone on 07464164093 or by email at [email protected]