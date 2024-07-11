MSP enjoys 'dancing together through the decades' at Greenock care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One Scotland's Merino Court care home, located in Greenock, Inverclyde, was visited by Greenock and Inverclyde’s MSP, Stuart McMillan, as the home welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to enjoy this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from June 24 to 30.

HC-One’s main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend (June 28 to 30). Merino Court care home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

MSP for Greenock and Inverclyde, Stuart McMillan, visited Merino Court during Care Home Open Week.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. Residents and colleagues in HC-One’s care homes enjoyed opening their doors again to celebrate the week together with friends, family, and people from the local areas they serve.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned home enjoyed meeting the MSP for Greenock and Inverclyde, Stuart McMillan, who spoke to residents about what life is like at Merino Court care home – which is an integral part of the local Greenock community.

Merino Court care home’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities which were enjoyed by all.

Merino Court has its very own 'The Merino Bar', where refreshments were provided for residents and visitors. There were also several great prizes to win for a raffle that was held at the home.

'The Merino bar' provided refreshments for residents and visitors.

Homemade Scottish tablet was on offer to those visiting the home, which was enjoyed by all. A game of tombola was played by eventgoers as well as 'guess how many sweets are in the tub', with prizes for the winners.

Stuart enjoyed his visit to Merino Court where colleagues and residents enjoyed ‘dancing together through the decades’. He recognised how care plays a “huge part” within Greenock due to its “older population”.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Stuart stated: “My constituency has an older population which is projected to keep growing. Care homes therefore play a huge part in our community and will continue to do so in the future.

There were many great raffle prizes on offer.

“I was grateful to Merino Court for inviting me along to their Open Day as part of Care Home Open Week, as I got to see the range of activities they organise for residents. Importantly, these activities frequently involve residents’ families too, and it was clear to see from how busy the care home was that families get a lot of enjoyment from these days too.

“I’m also appreciative of the staff for having an open and honest conversation with me about their concerns for the sector. Social care staff play a huge part in our society so I have committed to continuing dialogue with the care home staff to help effect change where I can.”

Morag Hynes, Home Manager at Merino Court care home, said: "We were delighted to welcome MSP for Greenock and Inverclyde, Stuart McMillan, to our home and open the doors of Merino Court care home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Greenock, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community, to support community engagement, and to remind our local community that our kind care teams are here if they ever need support for themselves or a loved one.”