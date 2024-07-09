MSP joins ‘dancing together through the decades’ event at Eastbank Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbank Care Home, run by HC-One Scotland, located in Shettleston, Glasgow, was visited on Friday, June 28 by Glasgow Shettleston’s MSP, John Mason, as the home welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, with HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend.

Eastbank Care Home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. Residents and colleagues in HC-One’s care homes enjoyed opening their doors again to celebrate the week together with friends, family, and people from the local areas they serve.

Eastbank Care Home residents and staff with John Mason, MSP for Glasgow Shettleston.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned home enjoyed meeting John Mason, MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, to speak to him about what life is like at Eastbank Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Shettleston community.

Eastbank Care Home’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities which were enjoyed by all.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Adelle Bryant, Home Manager at Eastbank Care Home, said: “We were delighted to welcome MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, John Mason, to our home and open the doors of Eastbank Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Shettleston, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community, to support community engagement, and to remind our local community that our kind care teams are here if they ever need support for themselves or a loved one."

MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, John Mason, stated: “I really appreciated the opportunity to visit HC-One Scotland’s Eastbank Care Home. It was great to have a tour of the home once again and to see the range of improvements since my last visit.

“Sitting down for a chat with Adelle and Andrew was very helpful as we discussed a number of topics including occupancy, training, staff turnover, patient satisfaction, relatives’ involvement and other key issues.