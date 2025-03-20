Mum knows best, and so do her daughters at Asda Maryhill

This Mother’s Day, Asda Maryhill is celebrating the special bond of one mum and her two daughters who work together at the store.

Mum, Gwen Spence, has worked in Asda for almost 35 years, whilst her two daughters, Stephanie and Teigan Spence, have worked in the store for 18 and five years respectively, proving that when it comes to jobs, mother truly knows best.

Gwen’s daughters followed in their mum’s footsteps as Stephanie, now 34, and Teigan, now 21, both joined the team after they turned 16, while balancing their studies at school.

Gwen, Asda Maryhill Grocery Section Leader, said: “Both my girls wanted to get jobs as soon as they turned 16, mainly for a bit of extra money when they were still at school. It just felt natural from them to join the team here at Asda Maryhill. I’ve always known that it has a welcoming and supportive team, and I knew they’d fit right in.

“Our family has a strong work ethic, and I’m so proud that we’re able to work alongside each other every day. It has been really special to see them grow, not just as my daughters, but as part of the team here.”

Stephanie, Asda Maryhill George Assistant, said: “Mum has always been a huge inspiration to the both of us. She works so hard and has always led us by her example, at home and now in work too. Teaching us about responsibility and being proud of your work, she has definitely instilled that same drive and dedication in us, and I know it’ll stick with us for life.”

“It can be fun working with your mum! We don’t work in the same department, so she can’t use it as an excuse to boss me around - but we still see each other in the aisles. It’s actually something I really appreciate, especially now that I don’t live at home. It’s nice to have those little moments during the day and it makes me feel a little closer to home, even when I’m at work.”

Teigan, Asda Maryhill Twilight Section Leader, added: “I feel so lucky getting to work alongside my mum, there’s never a dull moment! But I am looking forward to spending some quality time with her and Stephanie outside of work, when we take her out for Mother’s Day.”

