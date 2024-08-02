Murdostoun Neurological Care Centre receive ‘Good’ rating in latest Care Inspectorate report

Following a recent unannounced inspection, Care Inspectorate has rated Murdostoun Neurological Care Centre near Newmains in North Lanarkshire - part of Active Care Group - with ‘Good’ and ‘Very good’ ratings, reflecting a tremendous improvement from last years’ previous report.

Results of the latest Care Inspectorate report show that patients experience a calm atmosphere and positive culture to live in, and that they are supported and encouraged to access the outdoors and to participate in community activities. Furthermore, the report highlights that our teams work hard to build patients’ confidence and self-worth by helping them to improve life skills and work towards independence.

The positive impact of regular health discussions, activities and community engagement on residents’ health and wellbeing was recognised, and the inspection described Murdostoun’s physical environment as clean, comfortable, and homely, while care plans were noted for their person-centred approach.

Hospital Director, Michael Sneddon, expressed his pride and satisfaction with the progress made, and is incredibly grateful to the teams’ continuous dedication to quality of care:

“This is a tremendous achievement. The hard work and dedication to improve and maintain high standards by our team is nothing short of remarkable. I am very proud of everyone at Murdostoun and can only see our services going from strength to strength.”

Murdostoun specialises in providing care for up to 26 adults living with long-term neurological conditions and/or a long-term traumatic brain injury, and achieved ratings from the Care Inspectorate of “Good” (4) in “How well do we support people’s wellbeing?” and “How good is our setting?”, and “Very good” (5) in “How good is our leadership?” and “How good is our staff team?”.

This successful inspection is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the team at Murdostoun. With these improvements, the centre is well-positioned to continue providing high-quality care and support to their residents – as Jodie Thomson, Unit Manager, Murdostoun Neurological Care Centre states:

”We are ready to continue to improve the service further and are all excited to see what the future holds!”

For more information about Murdostoun Neurological Care Centre, please visit https://activecaregroup.co.uk/location/murdostoun-rehabilitation-centre