Natalie returns to ‘Off the Beatson Track’ just weeks after stem cell transplant

40-year old Natalie Forrest from Uddingston is preparing to take part in Off the Beatson Track for the second time - just weeks after receiving a life-saving stem cell transplant from her 39-year old brother, John Forrest. The family will also be joined by their much-loved toy poodle, Nico, as they walk in memory of Natalie’s dad and in support of Beatson Cancer Charity.

The popular 10K event takes place on Sunday, August24and brings together thousands of participants, united by their shared connection to cancer. For Natalie and her family, this event is deeply personal - symbolising care, love, and hope.

Natalie’s dad was treated at The Beatson before he sadly passed away in January 2024. The family began supporting the charity shortly after, wanting to give back for the care and compassion he received.

But only eight months later, Natalie received her own diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and blast myelodysplasia. With very few symptoms aside from a sore throat, her illness was picked up thanks to a pharmacist’s quick thinking.

She began treatment almost immediately, undergoing five rounds of chemotherapy, multiple complications including seven cardiac arrests, emergency bowel surgery and a stoma, before finally receiving her stem cell transplant on 10 June 2025 - from her younger brother, John.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be well enough to take part this year,” said Natalie. “But the event means so much to us as a family. So, we came up with a plan - John will push me in a wheelchair so I can still be there, and Nico is coming along too.”

Nico, Natalie’s toy poodle, has become a beloved part of the family - and a source of comfort during a very difficult period. Natalie got him just two weeks before her dad passed away.

“He never got the chance to know him properly, but I’m so grateful he got to meet him,” she said. “Nico has been by my side through grief, hospital stays and recovery - he’s part of our story now.”

Now in its 12th year, Off the Beatson Track has welcomed more than 20,000 participants, who have walked over 124,000 miles – turning Glasgow’s west end yellow in support of people facing cancer.

The 10k route begins at the Riverside Museum, heading past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, through Kelvingrove Museum, and returning to finish at the Riverside. Once across the finish line, walkers are encouraged to enjoy the festival village, with live entertainment and food stalls for all ages.

Proudly sponsored by Allied Vehicles, this fun-filled day is fully accessible and suitable for everyone, with music, family entertainment, and a feel-good atmosphere throughout.

Maisie McCormick, Community Fundraising Manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said:

“We’re delighted to be celebrating our 12th Off the Beatson Track event this year. We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us. Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Hosted by STV’s Laura Boyd and Heart Scotland’s David Farrell, this year’s Off the Beatson Track promises to be the biggest and brightest yet.

Natalie says the support from Beatson Cancer Charity has been invaluable- not only during her treatment, but in the months after losing her dad.

“The bereavement course helped me so much, and it really surprised me how personal the support was,” she said. “When I got emails from people at the charity wishing me luck before treatment - it really stuck with me. It made me feel seen during an incredibly lonely time.”

The family hopes for sunshine this year after last year’s washout - but nothing will stop them from showing up to make their way to the finish line.

“Off the Beatson Track is such a special day. Everyone there has a story, and everyone understands. That sense of community - it gives you a boost when you need it most.”