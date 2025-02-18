Nearly half of Scots are not confident in their smile, study finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new survey reveals that nearly half of the people in Scotland lack confidence in their smiles. At the same time, they fall short when it comes to sticking to oral hygiene staples.

Brushing your teeth twice a day, cleaning them for at least two minutes, and visiting the dentist once a year are the staples of oral hygiene learned from an early age.

A new study from health and beauty tech retailer Currys, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to explore the nation's oral hygiene habits, and results show that Brits still have a lot to learn.

More than 6 in 10 Brits (63%) say that they brush their teeth for less than two minutes, and 16% of the nation says that they clean them only once a day. In addition to not following the basics, 40% of Brits say they struggle to get to a dentist when they need them.

Every fourth person in Scotland spends just 30 seconds to a minute brushing their teeth

The nation is losing their smile: is it bad hygiene or the fear of the dentist?

Oral health has been linked to self-esteem and this is proven in several US studies, for both adults and children.

In the UK, data reveals that nearly 4 in 10 people (38%) are not confident about their smile, and a staggering 59% of them consider their teeth to be discoloured or yellow.

The data paints a similar picture for Scotland, where more than half of people (55%) consider their teeth to be discoloured or yellow, with nearly half (45%) of them not being confident in their smile.

The majority of people in Scotland (82%)—similar to the national average—clean their teeth twice a day. However, 17% still think that brushing only once a day is sufficient.

Over a quarter of people in Scotland (28%) don't follow the recommended two-minute minimum, brushing for less time. More alarmingly, 1 in 4 (26%) spend only 30 seconds to 1 minute on their oral hygiene.

Not following basic oral hygiene practices or being unable to secure a dentist appointment can lead to serious health problems. For example, an untreated tooth infection can easily spread to surrounding tissue and other parts of the body, potentially resulting in hospitalisation in only the best-case scenario.

Fear of the dentist, also known as dental anxiety or dentophobia, is one of the main barriers to securing a timely appointment. It is a common issue, with recent research confirming that 41% of Brits suffer from it.

Another obstacle to good oral health, either on its own or combined with dental anxiety, is the difficulty in getting a dental appointment when needed, which was highlighted by nearly the same percentage of people in the UK (40%). The Scottish also battle with fear as nearly half (47%) admit they are afraid of the dentist. Another worrying reason for putting off a visit for nearly 4 in 10 Scots (37%) is cost while 13% say they are struggling to get a dentist appointment when needed.

Bad breath tops the list as the worst off-putting dental attribute

So while bad oral hygiene and struggling to get a dentist appointment can affect health and lead to poor self-esteem, it also carries some social consequences too. Bad breath was flagged across the nation as one of the worst observable dental habits for a significant number (73%) of people, followed by missing teeth (41%) and smoke on the breath (40%).

In Scotland people agree that the most off-putting dental attribute is bad breath, with smoke on breath coming in second, and missing teeth emerging as the third most off-putting dental attribute in the region.

You can find more about the study here: https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/kitchen-and-home/tooth-truths.html