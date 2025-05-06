Nest Glasgow — A New Wellness Studio Supporting Families
Our space is designed to offer something truly needed in the city: holistic, community-first support for parents — especially mothers — during the often lonely and overwhelming early years of parenthood.
Nest is Glasgow’s first wellness studio where parents can attend fitness, movement, and mindfulness classes without needing childcare. Babies and young children are welcome in many of our sessions, and the space is warm, calming, and designed to hold both adult needs and family life with care.
At a time when maternal loneliness is at an all-time high, Nest is part of a bigger mission — to help rebuild the village it takes to raise children. Our work centres around maternal mental health, postnatal recovery, and real community connection, so that no parent has to navigate this journey alone.
We offer:
- Parent & Baby Classes: Yoga, barre, pilates, and movement sessions where little ones are welcome
- Relaxation & Recovery: Sound baths, breathwork, and deeply nourishing classes to support nervous system healing
- Therapy Rooms: A range of services including massage, lactation support, Reiki and more
- After-School Creativity Club: A mindfulness-based group for primary-aged children to explore creativity and emotional resilience
- Co-Working Space for Parents: A peaceful, adult-only room where parents can take time to work, rest, or think without interruption
Nest was born from personal need — I wanted a space where I could care for my own wellbeing without leaving my children behind, and where community meant more than coffee after class. Now, we’re open and taking bookings for spring sessions, with free community taster events running throughout the season.