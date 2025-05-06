Nest Glasgow — A New Wellness Studio Supporting Families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nest Glasgow is a new wellness studio based in Bridgeton, founded by local mum and yoga teacher Jenny Clark.

Our space is designed to offer something truly needed in the city: holistic, community-first support for parents — especially mothers — during the often lonely and overwhelming early years of parenthood.

Nest is Glasgow’s first wellness studio where parents can attend fitness, movement, and mindfulness classes without needing childcare. Babies and young children are welcome in many of our sessions, and the space is warm, calming, and designed to hold both adult needs and family life with care.

At a time when maternal loneliness is at an all-time high, Nest is part of a bigger mission — to help rebuild the village it takes to raise children. Our work centres around maternal mental health, postnatal recovery, and real community connection, so that no parent has to navigate this journey alone.

nest glasgow

We offer:

Parent & Baby Classes : Yoga, barre, pilates, and movement sessions where little ones are welcome

: Yoga, barre, pilates, and movement sessions where little ones are welcome Relaxation & Recovery : Sound baths, breathwork, and deeply nourishing classes to support nervous system healing

: Sound baths, breathwork, and deeply nourishing classes to support nervous system healing Therapy Rooms : A range of services including massage, lactation support, Reiki and more

: A range of services including massage, lactation support, Reiki and more After-School Creativity Club : A mindfulness-based group for primary-aged children to explore creativity and emotional resilience

: A mindfulness-based group for primary-aged children to explore creativity and emotional resilience Co-Working Space for Parents: A peaceful, adult-only room where parents can take time to work, rest, or think without interruption

Nest was born from personal need — I wanted a space where I could care for my own wellbeing without leaving my children behind, and where community meant more than coffee after class. Now, we’re open and taking bookings for spring sessions, with free community taster events running throughout the season.