‘Never go to bed on an argument’: Hamilton care home couple reveal secret to long and happy marriage on 73rd wedding anniversary

A couple who lives at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home, in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, have been celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary together.

William, better known as Bill, and Jean Marshall met on a bus trip to Girvan in Carrick, South Ayrshire, when they were both with their friends in 1950 and their love story has blossomed ever since. Bill, 97, and Jean, 95, got married on December 29, 1951, at the Girl Guides Hall in Motherwell when Bill was 24 years old, and Jean was 22 years old.

Bill and Jean both had careers in Philips Lighting Factory, in Hamilton, who they continued to work for until retirement. They went on to welcome a daughter named Linda, two grandchildren named Ross and Laura, and four great-grandchildren named Cameron, aged 9, William, aged 6, Zara, aged 9, and Mia, aged 5.

Bill and Jean, who have lived at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home since August 2022, celebrated the huge milestone with a Special Afternoon Tea party surrounded by family. The team at HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View decorated the lounge area with balloons and banners to host the Afternoon Tea party.

The Afternoon Tea party consisted of snacks and refreshments, including scones, jam, fancy cakes, prosecco and malt, as well as a customised swan floral handmade cake by the home’s Head Chef, Robert Little. Bill and Jean thoroughly enjoyed their Afternoon Tea party surrounded by their family, including their daughter, Linda, son-in-law, David, and grandchildren, Ross and Laura.

Bill and Jean were overjoyed and amazed with the effort made to mark their 73rd Wedding Anniversary by the home’s team and their family. Bill and Jean were also delighted to receive a congratulations card from King Charles and Queen Camilla on their 73 years of marriage.

When asked what their secret was to a long and happy marriage, Bill and Jean said: “Our secret to a long and happy marriage is to never go to bed angry with each other and on an argument. We still very much enjoy each other’s company and spending quality time together.

“We used to do everything together and still do plus we never disagree much!”

Bill went on to say: "I’m still very much in love and besotted with Jean. She still looks as good as she did on our wedding day. Thank you to everyone for making our Wedding Anniversary so special including Head Chef, Robert, who created such as wonderful cake for a wonderful day."

Charlene Curtis, HC-One Scotland’s Douglas View Care Home Manager, commented: “We were honoured to be part of Bill and Jean’s milestone special moment and celebrations. Bill and Jean are a wonderful couple.

“They have lots of wisdom about building a strong, happy and successful marriage that others can learn from. We were delighted to be able to help Bill and Jean celebrate their special day surrounded by their family.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, and it provided the opportunity for Bill and Jean to reminisce and share fond memories from their wedding and time spent together over the years. Happy anniversary, Bill and Jean!”