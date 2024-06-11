New exhibition launched for £100M Wyndford regeneration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wheatley Homes Glasgow, part of Wheatley Group, has announced a new exhibition showcasing the community-led regeneration which will transform the community in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

It will be a chance for residents to learn more about the proposals so far and share their views on the future of the neighbourhood.

The £100m regeneration plans will see 386 new affordable homes built, of which 85% are for social rent and 15% for mid-market, as well as a brand-new, purpose-built community hub.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans include £13m already being spent improving existing homes and the environment, including creating new green spaces, paths and security.

The Wyndford regeneration will see nearly 400 homes built, the vast majority for social rent.

Frank McCafferty, Wheatley Group Director of Assets and Repairs, said: “This exhibition is an opportunity for the tenants, homeowners and others living and working in Wyndford to see first-hand the bold and ambitious community-led plans.

“We are grateful to everyone who has had their say so far and shared their views on the plans, which has helped shape how the regeneration, and the future of Wyndford, will look.

“This £100m regeneration, made possible thanks to the support of our partners at Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government, will transform the area for generations to come. This new exhibition is another opportunity for the local community to have their say.”