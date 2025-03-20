New Glasgow law firm launches with relationships at its core

A new boutique law firm has launched promising a refreshing client-first approach to legal services in private client and residential conveyancing.

Founded by Maureen Matheson and Victoria Lawson, the Glasgow firm is built on a philosophy of trusted relationships, personal service, and professional excellence - an antithesis to the transactional approach that has characterised large parts of the sector.

From its new Bothwell Street offices, Matheson Lawson will specialise in conveyancing, wills, powers of attorney, trusts, estate administration and other private client services, with plans to expand into other sectors including commercial and corporate law as the firm grows.

With decades of combined experience, Maureen and Victoria have departed McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM), where Maureen headed up the residential property and private client departments, with Victoria specialising in conveyancing.

Maureen Matheson, Co-Founder and Director of Matheson Lawson, said: “We are building something different - a law firm that genuinely prioritises relationships over transactions.

“The timing is right. We turned down several approaches to join large established firms because we have a clear vision of how the firm should look and feel – and that needed a fresh start, with Victoria and I working with the team and our clients day-in, day-out.

“We believe in creating a culture of collaboration and mutual respect ensuring our team thrives in an environment that values their well-being, professional growth and contributions.

“The philosophy is that by investing in our people we empower them to deliver unparalleled excellence in client service while offering expert technical advice tailored to our client’s needs”

Matheson Lawson is launching at a time when clients expect more clarity, communication, and accessibility from their legal professionals. Maureen and Victoria, who met over 20 years ago, believe their client-first approach will resonate strongly, setting them apart in the crowded legal landscape.

The friends, who both live in and around Glasgow have already secured a roster of clients at launch, along with four additional team members joining from MCM including Abigail Meek as Associate Director, Graham Mackintosh as Senior Property Paralegal, Karen Deans as Senior Executry Paralegal and Qualified Scots Law Accountant and Carly Morrell in the role of Office Manager.

Victoria Lawson, Co-Founder of Matheson Lawson, said: “Maureen and I get to know our clients on a personal level and adapt our approach to fit. Yes, we want the business to grow and be successful, but we won’t be maximising profits at all costs – certainly not to compromise on our service.

“Starting with a clean slate we have a fantastic opportunity to create a firm that reflects our values - a place where clients know they will receive not just expert legal advice, but a service that is built on trust, clarity, and a real commitment to their needs.”

For more information, please visit www.mathesonlawson.co.uk