New home in Paisley makes life easier for Loretto tenant

Loretto Housing Association has handed over the keys to 48 new homes in Paisley.

The £9 million development in East Lane is made up of one and two-bedroom homes. The homes were built for Loretto, on the site of a former car garage, by The JR Group.

John O’Byrne, 45, was one of the first to get the keys to one of the wheelchair-adapted properties.

John is delighted with how much easier life is now he’s in his new home. He said: “I had been living with my mum in Mosspark in Glasgow but was struggling. I hurt my leg and couldn’t get up or down the stairs. The bathroom was upstairs, and it was getting to be a real issue.

John loves his new home.

“When I was offered my new home, I was delighted. When I viewed it, I knew right away it was meant to be. Everything is lower and I can reach the light switches, the kitchen sink and open my own windows, which I’ve never been able to do before.

“It has made my life a lot better. I didn’t realise how bad things were before until I moved into a wheelchair-adapted home. Life is so much easier.”

The development was supported by Renfrewshire Council through its Strategic Housing Investment Programme and a £5.8m grant from the Scottish Government Affordable Housing Supply Programme.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto Housing Association, said: “We’re delighted to see the completion of our homes in East Lane, Paisley, and to hear from delighted tenants such as John.

John O'Byrne outside his new Paisley home.

“It’s lovely to hear how the homes are making a difference to the lives of our tenants.”

The development includes four wheelchair-adapted properties and car parking for residents, as well as solar panels to help cut energy costs.

Andrew Dallas, Projects Director at The JR Group, said: “We were proud to deliver these much-needed affordable homes on behalf of Wheatley Group. It is always fantastic to receive great feedback from our clients and its heartwarming to hear the positive impact it has had for one of the new tenants.

“John’s story illustrates how important it is that we’re building homes that suit a variety of needs so everyone can have a safe and appropriate place to call home.”