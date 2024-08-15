New list reveals most ‘fun’ educational visitor attractions in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re looking for a fun and educational day out over the summer months, the latest research shows the best places to head to in Glasgow.

According to various scientific research papers, the human brain is more receptive to learning when having fun. Accordingly, a survey was carried out to find out which of the UK’s educational visitor attractions was the most ‘fun’ and therefore the best at helping people learn and remember scientific or historical information.

The company that commissioned the research, Saturn Visual Solutions, has subsequently created a list of the ‘UK’s top 50 most fun educational visitor attractions’. The rankings are based on the number of people that named the site as a ‘fun’ attraction, rather than metrics like visitor numbers which tend to discount many smaller educational visitor attractions.

Three visitor attractions in Glasgow were listed. Riverside Museum was the highest ranked educational visitor attraction in Scotland outside of Edinburgh and was ranked third nationally. It took 24th place in the overall UK rankings.

Riverside Museum

It has a wide range of exhibits, from skateboards to locomotives, and dresses worn by celebrities like Audrey Hepburn. Entry is free of charge as the Riverside Museum is run by Glasgow Life, the charity that leads culture and sport in Glasgow.

Stewart Thompson, Museum Manager at Riverside Museum, said: “The Riverside Museum offers a fantastic free day out for all the family, packed full of fun things to see, do and learn every day of the week. We have something for all ages and interests, whether it’s our Mini Museums Explorers sessions for three to five-year-olds or the chance to tour round and interact with Glasgow’s amazing transport and technology collections. Our learning team also runs fun-filled educational and community tours for larger groups.”

Ranked 29th was Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum which has 22 themed, state-of-the-art galleries and is also run by Glasgow Life.

The Science Centre in Glasgow was ranked 41st in the survey for its interactive experiences related to the human body, space travel, and quantum technologies.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Saturn CEO, Chris Welsh, said: “Every year there are tables of data about which visitor attractions are the most popular, but something that’s often overlooked is how much ‘fun’ they are. Both adults and children are more likely to learn and remember information if it’s part of a ‘fun’ experience, so we thought that it was important to find out which educational visitor attractions were most successful in making learning fun.

“Our research found that nearly half of adults categorise something as being boring if it doesn’t have engaging activities. So, it’s no major surprise that so many of the highest-ranking educational visitor attractions in our research, like the Riverside Museum, have interactive exhibits and experiences on offer.”

Saturn Visual Solutions is a digital signage consultancy that works with leisure businesses and charities to help them make the ‘visitor experience’ more engaging and fun.