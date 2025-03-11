New owners of Glasgow patisserie Valaria introduce evening menu

The Byres Road venue now offers extended opening hours for a light and refreshing evening meal.

Since its inception in 2023, the instagrammable Byres Road venue has served everything from delicate patisseries to show-stopping cakes and buttery pastries.

Now under new ownership, with Glasgow-based couple Sabrina Simeone and Scott Crossland taking over earlier this year, Valaria will offer extended opening hours and the perfect range of treats and small dishes for all day brunch and with a new evening menu starting this week.

Curated by Valaria's talented chefs, the evening offerings celebrate bold flavors, seasonal ingredients, and a modern take on classic dishes inspired by culinary traditions from around the world. Whether you're looking for a romantic night out, a special celebration, or simply wish to savour great food in a warm, inviting atmosphere, Valaria's evening menu offers both healthy bites and hearty small plates - designed for a light and refreshing evening meal.

The new evening menu available daily from 5pm - 10pm showcases an exquisite selection of dishes designed to delight food lovers and inspire the senses including Chargrilled Chicken & Chorizo Flatbread or Bun; Burrata, Smoked Tomato Fondue; Serrano Ham; N’Djua Arancini; Bocconcini Mozzarella; Lamb Kofta Flatbread or Bun, Crispy Duck Salad and Barbequed Courgettes. Evening desserts include an array of cakes, homemade ice creams, sorbets and signature crumbles. Evening plates are available from £6.50.

During the day a large selection of sweet treats including Artisan Choux Pastries, Croissants and Croissant Cubes, NY Rolls and homemade cakes are at the heart of their sit-in and takeaway menu for breakfast and brunch as well as an assortment of unique filled Focaccias, French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Soups and Savory Croissants.

Valaria co-owner Sabrina Simeone said: “We are thrilled to introduce our new evening menu and extend our opening hours at Valaria which reflects our passion for innovative cuisine while staying true to our commitment to quality and seasonality. Our goal is to create a relaxed evening cafe experience where guests can unwind, savor outstanding food, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere that makes Valaria so special in Glasgow's West End".

The new evening menu is available from today and served from 5pm - 10pm daily.

Walk-ins are welcome at all times and bookings available online via https://valaria.co/

Valaria is open daily for all day brunch from 9am - 4pm and evening menus from 5pm.

Valaria is open weekly Monday - Friday 10am - 10pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am - 10pm.

Valaria is located at 333 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8UQ. Follow on Instagram and across socials at @valariaeatery