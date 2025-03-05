New service launched for Scotland's former coal miners

Former coal miners and their families across Scotland are being offered a new, free service to support them with every aspect of end-of-life planning.

CISWO – the coal mining charity – has expanded its services, launching a new partnership with AtaLoss and Octopus Legacy to offer support for former coalminers and their dependent families.

The service, launching in March during Free Wills Month, provides practical, emotional, and financial guidance to help navigate end of life challenges, giving vital support and peace of mind for mining families as they prepare for the future.

Support includes a range of essential resources, including:

Free will writing – available online, over the phone, via video call, home visits or in-person appointments.

Bereavement and grief support – providing emotional support during times of loss.

Understanding and managing finances – helping beneficiaries to organise their finances.

Lasting power of attorney guidance – supporting families to navigate the legal steps.

Practical guidance around funeral planning – ensuring final wishes are carried out with dignity and care.

The work will be carried out by CISWO’s dedicated personal welfare team, who will also guide beneficiaries through the process with a new ‘All Things Considered’ planning booklet to ensure all essential information is captured in one central place.

Recent research reports that more than half (57%) of UK adults don't have a will in place, including almost a third (32%) of over-55s. Figures from Octopus Legacy also show that end of life costs are, on average, £2,500 more expensive if people have failed to plan.

Nicola Didlock, Chief Executive at CISWO, said: “We recognise the vital importance of having things in place to support end of life. We understand the difficult decisions that our beneficiaries have to make at a time where they are at their most vulnerable, which is why we have extended our service to meet this need.

“Working in former coal mining communities and supporting thousands of people each year, we understand the particular challenges that former miners and their families can face at this difficult time. We know that our beneficiaries want to be prepared but, often don’t know where to start and are proud that our service in partnership with Octopus Legacy and AtaLoss can be there to help.”

Roger Greene, Deputy CEO of AtaLoss, said: “Discussing grief and bereavement can be difficult, but open and honest conversations are essential in helping families feel prepared and supported. At AtaLoss, we understand the importance of having the right guidance during life’s toughest moments. That’s why we’re proud to partner with CISWO to ensure former miners and their families receive the bereavement support they need.”

Sam Grice, Octopus Legacy CEO and Founder, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with CISWO to provide free wills for former miners and their dependent families. Your will isn’t for you. After all, you'll never use it. It’s for the people you leave behind. It’s not just a way of making life easier for the people you love when they’ll need it the most, but it’s also a chance to provide vital support to a cause that matters to you, leaving a lasting legacy.”

In cases of sudden illness, this service also offers beneficiaries support to get an urgent will in place providing vital assistance in times of need.

CISWO’s personal welfare service supports former coalminers and their families with a range of free, practical support including:

A confidential home visiting service to provide advice and support across a range of issues

Advice on mining related issues, including illness and disability

Help to access mobility equipment

Support to reduce loneliness and social isolation

Assistance with welfare benefit applications and industry related compensation schemes

Financial assistance in times of need through grant support from CISWO or other agencies and charities

Access to CISWO educational grants

For more information, visit www.ciswo.org.uk/endoflife