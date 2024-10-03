New showhome celebrates natural beauty of Garthamlock's Cardowan Moss Local Nature Reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contemporary housebuilder, Briar Homes, has just unveiled its nature-inspired showhome at the new Meadowood development, in Garthamlock. The spacious three-bedroom semi-detached Ash showhome has been designed to match picturesque surroundings, with the development backing onto Cardowan Moss Local Nature Reserve and nearby to Hogganfield Loch.

The highly sought-after Meadowood development consists of just 22 stylish three-bedroom homes, including detached, semi-detached, and terraced properties, creating a close-knit community. Situated in the established suburb of Garthamlock, the development provides contemporary homes with close proximity to nature and green spaces, easily accessible via a network of nature reserve paths.

Offering the ideal home for growing families and downsizers alike, the Ash offers 1,028 square feet of modern family living space, with a stylish open-plan kitchen and dining area, and separate front-facing lounge. Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, including a master en-suite shower room, plus a large family bathroom.

Alison Harding at AMW Designs is the show home designer. Sharing her inspiration behind the nature-inspired design, she said: “To reflect the natural surroundings of Meadowood, soft sage greens are used to evoke the tranquillity of the outdoors, complemented by hints of earthy, muted terracottas to establish a seamless and organic connection between the interior and exterior.

“The living area is thoughtfully arranged to combine everyday comfort with the flexibility to work from home, catering to the diverse needs of modern homeowners. Earthy terracottas have been mixed with warm neutrals throughout the room, evoking comfort and warmth. Soft stone finishes create a cohesive link to the nearby kitchen and dining area.

“The earth tones continue upstairs, with the master bedroom being my favourite space. Featuring a richer sienna-focused colour scheme, we’ve kept the warmth and added a touch of luxury, making this the perfect space to switch off, relax and unwind.

“Meadowood offers homebuyers a high degree of flexibility, being just a stone's throw away from the bustling city life while maintaining a serene seclusion in its beautiful environment. This balance is echoed in the strong yet calming colour palette and styling of the showhome."

Meadowood is located just a five-minute drive or 15 minute walk from The Glasgow Fort, a prominent shopping and leisure destination in the area, providing a range of restaurants, high street stores and a Morrisons supermarket, all open seven days a week. Additionally, the area boasts excellent public transport links, including frequent local buses and three nearby train stations – Garrowhill, Robroyston, and Stepps – all within a mile radius. Notably, Glasgow City Centre is just six miles away via the M8.

Ainslie McCrone, Sales and Marketing Manager at Briar Homes Ltd. said: “Meadowood offers homebuyers the chance to live in an established, close-knit community with easy connections to the lively city atmosphere of Glasgow and the nearby Fort for dining and leisure. This exclusively three-bed development backs onto the beautiful Cardowan Moss, providing easy access to peaceful green spaces for family time outside.”

Briar Homes’ properties at Meadowood are available for reservation from £239,000. First completions are expected in Autumn 2024.

Own New incentives are available on selected homes at Meadowood. Own New works behind the scenes with home builders and lenders to enable reduced rates and smaller deposit mortgages on new builds.