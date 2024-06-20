News from Condorrat Parish Church
Next week’s events
Locum Minister- Gordon McInally
Sunday service will continue throughout the summer at 11am as usual with tea and biscuits afterwards in the hall. For anyone unable to attend, the service is shown live online . All organisations are now finished for the summer but information will follow when they are due to restart. A big thank you to everyone who came along to support the Shine Youth Theatre group when they came to entertain us. I'm sure everyone would agree it was a night never to be forgotten.
