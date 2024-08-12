Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NICEIC, the UK's leading certification and training body for the electrical industry, is highlighting to householders in Glasgow the financial benefits of installing an electric vehicle charging point at home, and the importance of using an NICEIC-certified business for the job.

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) revolution is in full swing. With a staggering 1,929% increase in registrations since 2018, and an expected 414,000 more EVs hitting the road by the end of 2024*, safe installations of EV charging points are crucial.

As the demand for electric vehicles grows, many householders may be considering installing a home EV charging point (EVCP), which offers significant financial benefits, including:

• Increased property value - Studies** show that home chargers can add up to £10,000 to a property’s value• Potential income - Peer-to-Peer schemes allow individuals to rent out their charging point to other EV owners, generating an additional stream of income• Lower energy bills – Some smart chargers can automatically power EVs during off-peak hours, saving on electricity costs. A small number of models even use the EV battery as a backup home power source.

NICEIC highlights money saving benefits of EV chargers.

However, some individuals are resorting to unsafe measures, like using extension leads that aren’t designed to be used with an EV. This can be incredibly dangerous and poses a fire risk to the home and vehicle. NICEIC urges householders to prioritise safety by using an NICEIC-certified business to install and maintain electrical equipment, such as EV charging points, as well as solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and energy storage systems.

Paul Collins, NICEIC Technical Director, said: "With the increase of electric vehicles on the road, the demand for EV charging points is rising. EV ownership offers significant environmental and financial advantages, and having a dedicated home charger takes the convenience and cost-effectiveness of this to a new level.

“NICEIC-certified businesses are thoroughly assessed and up to date on the latest EV charging and renewable technologies. They will ensure a safe and efficient installation of sustainable technologies, maximising the benefits of ownership.”

Householders looking to create a greener home can find NICEIC-certified businesses in their area through the 'Find a trusted NICEIC tradesperson' tool.

For more information, visit: • niceic.com/householders/ev-charging to find out more about NICEIC’s EV charging services.