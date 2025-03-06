Over a third of Scots with children are tempted by a digital nomad lifestyle

Scottish families are considering working remotely abroad and taking their family with them as they look for new ways to break free of their usual routines. A better quality of life, financial freedom and family growth are top reasons for families considering a digital nomad lifestyle.

Scottish-based families are increasingly interested in a digital nomad lifestyle as the latest data shows they are more likely to consider taking their family abroad when working remotely abroad.

New research commissioned by AXA – Global Healthcare of 1,001 UK workers discovered that over a third (34%) of Scottish-based workers would prefer to take their family with them when remote working in a foreign country.

Emerging as the top reason for wanting to work remotely abroad, over three-quarters (76%) of UK respondents with children said they believed it would give them a better quality of life.

Financial wellbeing is another driver for aspirational digital nomad families. Over half (56%) of those with children said that they’d want to work remotely abroad as it would provide them with greater financial freedom.

Recognising the benefits digital nomadism can bring, a third (33%) of respondents with children also said that working remotely abroad would help with family growth, helping to improve relationships.

Sebastian Judez, Global Head of Product and Proposition and a digital nomad expert says: “There is a growing demographic of parents who are looking to take advantage of their flexible work policies or pursue a freelance career, allowing them to work remotely abroad for a period of timewith their children. By embracing a travel-filled lifestyle, there’s much to be gained - whether that’s exposure to new languages and cultures, important skills like resilience and adaptability, or simply an appetite for adventure.”

While the idea of working from anywhere can be an exciting prospect, there are barriers which families are mindful of.

When asked what resources they’d need to be successful working remotely abroad, over two-fifths (41%) of respondents with children said access to education was needed.

Over a quarter (26%) of respondents with children also said access to childcare is needed to help them successfully navigate working and living abroad.

Xavier Lestrade, AXA – Global Healthcare CEO also shares: “As someone who has moved across the world with my family for work, to Hong Kong and Canada, I truly understand parents’ concerns when considering moving abroad with children. It can be a big change to a child’s routine, environment and education, and it’s natural to have worries about how this new lifestyle might impact the family. While taking the plunge and moving abroad is a nerve-wracking prospect, there are steps to take to enjoy the many perks that come with the digital nomad lifestyle.”

Furthermore, a third (35%) of respondents with families expressed that access to good healthcare is a top concern.

Almost three in five (59%) said having access to fully comprehensive medical insurance would be of most importance to them while under a third (29%) reported wanting medical evacuation and repatriation.

With healthcare coverage and access to high-quality care being a key concern for parents, Sebastian recommends families to invest in an IPMI plan to ensure they have access to reliable, trustworthy healthcare anywhere in the world.

Sebastian adds: “The most important thing is for digital nomad families to enjoy this exciting chapter in their lives. Having a reliable IPMI plan will allow families to make the most of an amazing opportunity with the right peace of mind for what’s related to healthcare.”