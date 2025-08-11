Over two thirds of Glaswegians see their delivery drivers more than their own family members, new survey reveals

Glasgow UK’s friendliest city when it comes to delivery drivers

Glasgow has emerged as a city that really values its home deliveries, with new research revealing that over two thirds of Glaswegians see their delivery driver more than their own family members (67%)* - crowning it the UK’s friendliest city for delivery drivers.

The survey, carried out by logistics careers initiative Generation Logistics, highlights how delivery drivers have become familiar, welcome faces in the daily lives of Glasweigans. And with 85% of us now shopping online regularly,* these interactions go well beyond simple package drop-offs, and rather are moments of community to shoppers and drivers alike.

As online deliveries become more frequent, the survey found that 67% of Glasgweigans see their delivery driver more often than they see their own parents*. These encounters are no longer just transactions; they foster genuine familiarity, trust and even friendships.

For many Glaswigens, delivery drivers often go the extra mile to help, leaving long-lasting impressions. When asked to share those standout moments, one resident recalled: “The driver drove all the way to my workplace when I wasn’t at home. It wasn’t expected, but it meant I got what I needed on time - they didn’t have to do that.”.*

These local experiences tie into a larger national trend, as around 27 million Brits (40%) see their delivery drivers more than their own family members*. The survey also found that 9% of people now receive more than five deliveries a week*, underlining the growing dependence on delivery services.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, commented: “Glasgow shoppers’ reaction to home deliveries demonstrate just how delivery drivers are becoming trusted, familiar faces in the communities, and that their role stretches so much further than delivering parcels. From small gestures to going the extra mile in times of need, these drivers are building connections, fostering trust, and making a real difference and are the unsung heroes that keep daily life moving on.

“This research highlights the evolution of logistics roles, from moving goods to building relationships. Delivery driving is an accessible, dynamic career that’s making a real difference, especially in cities like Glasgow where these connections truly stand out.”