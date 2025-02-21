P1 Contractors and Johnsons Nurseries bring green life to new health and social hub in Glasgow

P1 Contractors and Johnsons Nurseries are proud to have played a key role in the successful delivery of the landscaping and planting for the new Parkhead Health and Social Care Hub in Glasgow.

This £72 million state-of-the-art facility, developed by hub West Scotland for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and constructed by BAM Construction, is Scotland’s first net-zero carbon in-operation health hub, setting a new standard for sustainable healthcare infrastructure.

The Parkhead Hub brings together GP services, pharmacy, dental care, children’s services, mental health support, training and social work under one roof, making it one of the most significant health projects in Scotland. The facility will also include community spaces such as bookable rooms, a café and the relocation of Parkhead Library. The carefully designed green spaces surrounding the facility are essential in promoting well-being, biodiversity, and community engagement.

As the lead landscaping contractor, P1 Contractors managed the full soft landscaping installation which included, soil preparation, groundworks, tree, shrub, herbaceous and bulb planting, turfing and grass seeding.

Parkead Health and Social Care Hub

Ryan Whitelaw from P1 Contractors said: “We’re proud to have played a key role in shaping the outdoor environment of the Parkhead Hub. Our work ensures that the facility’s landscape is not only functional but also a lasting green space for the community.”

Johnsons Nurseries, a leading UK plant supplier, has enriched the Parkhead Hub’s landscaping with over 120 trees, including Acer campestre, Betula pendula, Pinus sylvestris, and Prunus avium. They also provided more than twenty-three thousand shrubs, grasses and herbaceous plants, featuring over four thousand Prunus Otto Luyken, one thousand eight hundred Pinus Mugo Mops, and thousands of Lonicera Nitida and Ilex aquifolium, creating a vibrant and sustainable green space.

Johnsons Group Managing Director Graham Richardson said, "Supplying over 120 trees and more than 23,000 plants for the Parkhead Hub ensures a lasting green legacy for the community. From trees to shrubs and herbaceous plants, each plant was carefully selected to enhance biodiversity, air quality, and well-being. It was great to work with our long-standing customer, P1 Contractors, on this transformative project, delivering high-quality landscaping that will benefit generations to come.”

The Parkhead Health and Social Care Hub is a landmark project bringing essential services together in a net-zero carbon facility, setting a new standard for sustainable healthcare. Through collaboration between hub West Scotland, BAM Construction, P1 Contractors, and Johnsons Nurseries, it creates a welcoming space that will benefit the community for generations.