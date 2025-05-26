Paisley graduate encourages others to make the move into childcare

A young woman from Renfrewshire is urging others to consider a rewarding new career path in child and youth support after finding her dream job through the residential traineeship programme at Kibble – one of Scotland’s leading child and youth care charities.

Allanah Mullen, a Trainee Child and Youth Care Worker is based in one of Kibble’s residential children’s houses in Paisley. She is sharing her experience to inspire others to take part in the charity’s Career Start programme, which is currently open for applications.

After graduating with a degree in Spanish and Latin American Studies, Allanah initially considered a career in teaching – but a friend’s recommendation led her to apply for the 12-month, paid traineeship at Kibble instead.

“I’m from the Renfrewshire area and have always wanted a job that felt meaningful and rewarding,”said Allanah. “Having worked in retail since I was 16 and spending time teaching English abroad, I knew I wanted to support young people in a more hands-on way.

Allanah Mullen, Trainee Child and Youth Care Worker at Kibble

“Working at Kibble has been an incredibly enriching experience. No two days are the same. From helping with homework to planning fun activities and days out – like a recent trip to Braehead with one of the young people – it’s these everyday moments that help build trust and strong relationships.”

Although Allanah acknowledges the challenges of working with young people who have experienced trauma, she says the rewards far outweigh the difficulties.

“Learning about the trauma that some young people have faced, and how that can affect their behaviour, isn’t easy. But the level of training and support we receive – as well as the sense of purpose – makes it all worthwhile. I’d encourage anyone considering a career in childcare to apply.”

Kibble’s Career Start programme is open to applicants from all backgrounds and requires no prior experience or formal qualifications. Trainees are supported to gain an HNC in Social Services while receiving a full-time wage based on the Scottish Living Wage, with a guaranteed interview for a permanent role on successful completion of the course.

Jim Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer, Kibble added: “Allanah’s story shows just how impactful the Career Start programme can be – not just for the young people we support, but for those choosing to take their first steps into a meaningful career. We recruit based on values and provide full training and mentoring. If you’re compassionate, resilient, and want to make a difference, this could be the opportunity for you.”

Kibble is currently looking to recruit 20 new trainees, with applications for the current intake closing on Tuesday 3 June 2025.

For more information or to apply, visit the Career Start webpage at www.kibble.org.