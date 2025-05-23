Parents rate Happitots South Lanarkshire as one of the Top nurseries in Scotland

By daynurseries UK
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Parents have rated Happitots South Lanarkshire as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 712 early years settings in Scotland.

The top twenty nurseries in Scotland have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Happitots South LanarkshireHappitots South Lanarkshire
Happitots South Lanarkshire

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Scotland, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchcountry/Scotland

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:“We would like to congratulate Happitots South Lanarkshire on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Scotland! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Tracy Shields, Nursery Manager at Happitots South Lanarkshire, said: “As part of Thrive Childcare and Education our Ethos is Children First Every time, Delivering Every Day with Passion and Promoting Teamwork and communication with colleagues and Families.

Receiving this award is recognition for myself and my staff team, that these are at the heart of what we do every day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For our families to recognise our hard work and dedication to all the little ones that we care for and support on a daily basis is all the recognition we need to drive us to continue doing as we are. We are honoured and very proud to be recognised in the top 20 nurseries in Scotland.”

To see Happitots South Lanarkshire’s reviews, go to:https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/33649

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025

Related topics:ScotlandParentsSouth Lanarkshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice