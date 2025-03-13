Perceptive Communicators doubles down on digital marketing offering

Multi-award-winning specialist communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators today announced a significant expansion of its digital marketing and social media offering.

Following year-on-year digital and social media growth, Perceptive has promoted Mike Christoforou to Social & Digital Director and bolstered its team with the appointment of Alicia Bohill as Social Media & Digital Marketing Executive.

This strategic move underscores Perceptive's commitment to directly contributing to its clients’ commercial goals through digital and social media. The award-winning Glasgow-based communications consultancy, has a proven track record of delivering cost-effective and successful digital and social media campaigns for clients in the built environment, technology, science and leisure sectors.

Mike Christoforou, who has been instrumental in driving the agency's digital growth, will now lead the expanded team as Social & Digital Director. In this role, he will oversee the development and implementation of innovative digital strategies, ensuring clients achieve their business objectives through effective social media management, paid advertising, content creation, and data-driven analytics.

Alicia Bohill and Mike Christoforou

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role," said Mike Christoforou. "It’s been an exciting period of growth for the digital side of the business and we look forward to building on this success.

“The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve, providing our clients with the most effective strategies to support their business goals successfully and with more certainty.”.

Further strengthening its team, Perceptive has welcomed Alicia Bohill as its new Social Media & Digital Marketing Executive. A digital native, Alicia brings a deep level of insight on the latest trends across the digital sphere and is already supporting clients with her expert social media management and content creation skills, further strengthening the agency's capabilities.

Perceptive’s recent work includes delivering highly targeted paid digital campaigns across Meta and Google Ads platforms for a number of leading housebuilders. Importantly, these campaigns have driven significant uplifts in footfall, enquiries and sales, offering a strong return on investment. Perceptive has also become a trusted partner of Innovate UK over the past year, helping with digital strategies to support various campaigns and has supported Deer Park, part of the Muir Group to drive growth effectively using digital and social media.

Perceptive has also delivered a number of training sessions with clients across the built environment, science, leisure and technology sectors on unlocking the power of the team to supercharge clients’ profile raising efforts on LinkedIn and in turn, accelerating progress on their commercial goals.

Julie Moulsdale, Managing Director at Perceptive Communicators, welcomed Perceptive’s digital expansion, Mike’s promotion and Alicia’s appointment, commenting:

“Social and digital is a huge growth area to supercharge our contribution to help our clients reach their goals more effectively and with more certainty. Mike has been with the business since 2020 and we are delighted to see him promoted for the third time to Social & Digital Director, having played a key role in our growth over the past five years. We are also very excited to welcome Alicia to our experienced team, further bolstering our digital and social media expertise."