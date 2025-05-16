​Popular Glasgow Housing Development Launches Final Phase For Sale Amid Strong Buyer Interest

The final phase of the award-winning King’s View development in Glasgow’s Southside has officially launched for public sale - and is already receiving exceptional interest. Developed by Cruden Homes in Toryglen, this highly sought-after project now enters its fourth and final stage, introducing 56 new homes to the market.

Cruden Homes has been building the growing community at King’s View for a decade, delivering nearly 400 new homes as part of this highly successful development. King’s View has quickly become one of the most sought-after locations in Toryglen and is ideally situated just 15 minutes away from Glasgow city centre.

Demand for the final phase has been exceptional, with over 400 people registering their interest during the presale period. As a result, almost a third of the homes in this final phase have already been reserved ahead of the official launch, a clear reflection of the development’s enduring popularity and reputation for quality.

This eagerly anticipated new phase features 56 modern two- and three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced style homes, all with front and rear gardens and parking. In line with Cruden Homes' commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking design, the homes will be built to the prestigious Glasgow Gold Standard.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, said: “King’s View has been a decade-long journey for Cruden Homes, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see such strong demand as we enter the final phase. Every home released during our pre-launch preview has already been snapped up by eager buyers, and over half of our second release is now reserved by pre-registered interest.

“With this exceptional level of demand, we strongly encourage prospective buyers to book an appointment in advance to avoid missing out. The opening of our sales office marks another important milestone in this landmark regeneration, and we’re excited to welcome the final wave of homeowners to King’s View.”

With prices starting from £216,000, the homes have been thoughtfully designed to suit a wide range of buyers — from growing families to individuals looking for contemporary, energy-efficient living in a well-connected location.

Set against the natural backdrop of Malls Mire Park and Community Woodland and just a short walk from Scotland’s National Stadium, Hampden Park, the development offers the best of both urban and green space living. Excellent transport links, including frequent bus and train services, provide convenient access to the city centre and Glasgow’s popular West End.

The dedicated sales and marketing suite will open to the public on Thursday 15 May, and will welcome visitors from Thursday to Monday, 11am – 5pm, by appointment. The first homes will be completed this autumn, with the show home set to open in October 2025, offering prospective buyers a glimpse into life at King’s View.