Popular Glasgow local serves up brand-new look – The craic is back at O’Neill’s

After a bold makeover, O'Neill's Merchant Square, Glasgow located on Albion Street is back and better than ever – serving up good times, great food and the best seat in town for live sport.

Featuring a brighter, new contemporary design, the renovation has given the pub a total transformation.

With a sleek new bar and refreshed spaces perfect for catching up or kicking back, it's the ideal hangout for guests to gather with friends, family, or colleagues. Whether enjoying great food or exploring a wide selection of drinks, everyone can relax in O’Neill’s Merchant Square’s warm and inviting atmosphere.

Renowned as a hub for live sport and music, O'Neill’s has called Merchant Square home for 30 years – making the venue’s longest-standing resident having recently celebrated its 30th birthday at the site.

Image of the O'Neill's Merchant Square team.

Guests can tuck into some craic’n good classics such as Fish & Chips hand-battered in Irish Magners cider, Sausages & Mash with Irish pork & leek sausages and Steak & Guinness Pie. There is also an array of Irish tipples to try such as a Baby Guinness, Jameson Red Breast Irish Whiskey or a classic pint of Guinness.

For early birds, O'Neill’s Merchant Square serves breakfast from 11am on weekends – featuring proper Irish breakfasts and brunchy favourites to start your day right. Whether it’s the Hearty Irish or a cheeky Bacon & Egg roll, you’ll find something to soak up the night before (or fuel the day ahead).

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Danny Roe, said: “As a cornerstone of Glasgow’s nightlife, we’re delighted to have given the pub a much need refresh and can’t wait to share the exciting changes with our guests. We’re looking forward to continuing to deliver the great atmosphere we’re known for.”

“The team looks forward to welcoming guests – old and new – for a pint, a bite and plenty of craic.

Interior of O'Neill's Merchant Square.

Sport lovers are well catered for with TNT Sports and Sky Sports across the screens – whether it’s Premier League, Six Nations or GAA action, you’ll never miss a match.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look O'Neill’s Merchant Square Glasgow, please visit their website.