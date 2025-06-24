Popular postmistress Nancy Chant reaches 40 years’ milestone at the helm of Crookfur Post Office

Popular postmistress has reached a major milestone as postmaster for Crookfur Post Office for 40 years in Newton Mearns.

In total Nancy has worked in various Post Offices for 52 years, starting at Pollock, then Giffnock, then four years at Crookfur Post Office when it was in the Fourboys newsagents in the newly-opened parade of shops in Harvie Avenue.

Four years later, when the Fourboys store was closing, her Area Manager, suggested that she should apply to take on Crookfur Post Office.

Nancy took on smaller premises in an empty shop on the same parade 194 Harvie Avenue. She cannily negotiated to take on the premises on a rent-free basis for her first year. In fact, Nancy’s Post Office went from strength-to-strength and she soon had trebled the forecasted income for her branch.

Post Office Area Manager, Christine Boyle, presents 40 Years' long service award to Nancy Chant.

Today, Nancy’s staff include her daughter, Jennifer Hill, plus Sandra Pirie and Gurpreet Jassal. This allows her to work part-time and to have more time to enjoy all her grandchildren and great granddaughter, who are local.

Crookfur Postmistress, Nancy Chant, said: “The best thing about being a postmistress is the people that you meet. I love to chat. I know three generations of the same family as I have been serving this community for so long. People recognise me whenever I’m out and about and we have a little chat.”

In May, Crookfur was given extra Post Office services and redesignated as a mains branch. This means that customers can now get a full-range of currencies on demand, do car tax renewal, passport checking services, identity verification and instore travel insurance.

Times have changed in the last 40 years and there used to be several banks in the area, but the last bank, Santander, closes at the end of June. However, customers can do their personal and business banking at Crookfur including cash and cheque deposits and free cash withdrawals. Her branch also has been given note and coin counting machines to help speed up the processing of money, which benefits all customers.

Nancy Chant celebrates 40 years as Crookfur postmistress.

Nancy does not rest on her laurels. As well as traditional Royal Mail and Parcelforce services, customers also have a wider range of courier services including Evri & DPD buy in branch, drop offs and collections. Nancy created more space for storing incoming and outgoing parcels for the different companies, because of the surge in home shopping, leading to more returns, but also people choosing to have parcels delivered to her branch for safe storage until they can collect.

To mark Nancy’s 40 years in the role as postmistress she was presented with a Post Office 40 Years’ Long Service Award.

Post Office Area Manager, Christine Boyle, said: “I want to sincerely thank Nancy for her long and loyal service to the Crookfur community. Nancy’s made a real difference to people’s lives. She really is at the heart of her community.

“Nancy runs a 1st class Post Office and we are delighted to have recently been able to recently add extra services to her branch to meet the needs of her community.”